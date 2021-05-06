31 Grand Prix in Montmeló… will it be the last?

05/06/2021 at 6:05 PM CEST

The Circuit de Catalunya This weekend celebrates the 31st uninterrupted F1 GP of Spain, a feat that only surpasses three other European routes on the calendar -Hungaroring, Monza and Silverstone- and the anniversary comes at a time when many doubts have been raised about its continuity . It has become the million dollar question.

“Honestly, I don’t think this is the last Grand Prix to be held in Spain. I am hopeful that there is a future for the Barcelona race. We have done a lot of winter tests here and for F1 I think it has been very good to come to Spain during these last decades. Many sponsors have joined the discipline, a team was created, now there are two Spanish riders back on the grid. I try to think positively about the future of this Grand Prix, although obviously it is not in my hands, it is just a hope & rdquor ;, points Fernando Alonso.

Alonso’s hope and optimism It is shared by many drivers on the grid, but the concern is noticeable when the discussion moves to the offices. Liberty Media, which has a 23-race schedule, is lining up to be part of a show that’s all the rage. The canon that must be paid is around 25 million dollars, a very high figure that forces the Government of the Generalitat to cover holes every year.

The balance between benefits and costs clearly opts for the former, but whoever governs the institutions does not seem predisposed to continue investing and for years they have been dragging their feet when renewing the agreement. The extension of the contract is negotiated, but it has not materialized and we have two years with a minimum agreement.

Liberty Media, who did not feel good about the fact that the doors were closed to fans here while Godó 1,000 fans were allowed to enter, they want a medium-term contract – three to five years – or there will be changes despite it being one of the emblematic circuits on the calendar. The waiting list is long. The presence at the last minute of a thousand subscribers is a sign of goodwill towards a promoter who wants to charge what the contract stipulates.