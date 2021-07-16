31 free courses to learn programming from scratch

The world needs programmers, is something that has been known for a long time. And not only that, but companies will require programmers who are constantly recycling and renewing knowledge to adapt to changes. For that reason we are going to show you a series of free online courses to be able to learn programming even without having experience in it.

Free online courses to learn to program in Spanish

Python

Programming for everyone: getting started with Python: The University of Michigan offers you this course with which you can start writing code using one of the most demanded languages ​​today. You have it in edX.

Python: learn to program: Another free course to take the first steps in Python, this time from the hand of the Polytechnic University of Valencia. Available in edX.

Python Basics for Data Science!: Another Python course, but this time specialized for those who want to be data analysts. IBM has this course available on edX

Machine Learning with Python: A Practical Introduction: We do not stop with the Python specializations for those who want to start with a clear goal, and once again IBM knows that machine learning is one of the most sought after components by companies right now. The course has open enrollment in edX.

Internet of Things: Python Basics: Introductory Python course specialized in Internet of Things, useful for the next life in which everything will be connected. Galileo University has this course available on edX.

Introduction to Python Programming I: Learning to Program with Python: the Universidad Católica de Chile provides us with its own introductory course to learn Python. You can sign up on Coursera.

Introduction to Data Science with Python: The Anáhuac university network also has an introductory course in Python for the science and treatment of large amounts of data. Available for free on edX.

Program with Python: Universidad Javeriana also has its own course to learn the basics of Python. Available in edX.

C

Introduction to C Programming: Functions and Pointers: course at the Autonomous University of Madrid to learn the C language through creating functions and studying pointers. Available in edX.

Introduction to C programming: Control instructions and text files: Another unit from the previous course at the Autonomous University of Madrid, focused on the control instructions and manipulation of simple texts in files. Available in edX.

Android

Android: Introduction to Programming: Do you want to have your own Android application? The Polytechnic University of Valencia has this course for you to start taking your first steps. You have it in edX.

Playing with Android: learn to program your first app: Another course to start programming applications on Android, this time from the Autonomous University of Madrid. Available in edX.

Java

Introduction to Java Programming: Getting Started with Programming: Java also has its introductory courses for everyone interested in object-based programming. This is from Universidad Carlos III and is available for free on edX.

Introduction to Java Programming: Data Structures and Algorithms– Another part of the previous course that focuses on data structures and simple algorithms. Ready for you to sign up for edX.

Introduction to Java Programming: Writing Good Code: not only do you have to learn to program, you also have to ensure that your code is elegant and understandable to any other developer. This part of the Java course helps you with that. Available in edX.

Introduction to Java: the National Autonomous University of Mexico gives us its own course to start writing our code in Java. Available on Coursera.

Other languages

Introduction to web application development: we move to the Autonomous University of Madrid to start studying HTML, CSS, JavaScript and other languages ​​necessary to create a website from scratch. Available free on edX.

Schedule! An introduction to programming: a simple course from the ORT University of Uruguay and the University of Edinburgh to take your first steps in programming using Scratch. Available on Coursera.

Artificial Intelligence for Everyone: Master the Basics: AI is one of the fields that has the most future, so it is not a bad idea to learn its fundamentals. This course from IBM can be started whenever you want in edX.

Introduction to game development with Unity: if what interests you is to start studying to create your own video games, you have this course from the Polytechnic University of Valencia with the basic concepts you need to be able to learn Unity. Available in edX.

Introduction to R. It is not a letter, it is an entire programming language. It is used for the analysis of data packages, and the Anáhuac university network makes this course available to you so that you can learn to use it. You can sign up for edX.

Free online courses to learn to program in English

Introduction to Programming and Computer Science: This two-hour video course recommended by Genbeta helps us understand the basics of programming and helps us write our first lines.

Introduction to Web Development: course with the collaboration of Google so that you learn the basics of HTML, CSS and JavaScript to learn how to create your first web pages. Available at FutureLearn.

Introduction to Cloud Development with HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript: Another course to master the basic concepts and languages ​​to be able to create web pages from scratch. Available in edX. HTML5 and CSS Fundamentals: the W3C consortium has this course to learn how to create web pages focusing on HTML5. You can do it for free on edX.

Object-oriented Programming in Python: Create Your Own Adventure Game: Google also collaborates with this online course in which you learn to program with objects and create a text-based adventure game. Available at FutureLearn.

Video Game Design and Development: Introduction to Game Programming: A course from the University of Alberta with which you can take the first steps to create your own video games. Available at FutureLearn.

Computer Programming for Everyone– This course from the University of Leeds helps you understand how everyone can get into the programming profession. You have it at FutureLearn.

Introduction to Programming in C ++: Getting started in C ++ with this course from New York University. Available in edX.

C Programming: Getting Started: Dartmouth Institute course with which you can learn the basics of the C language, one of the most veteran. Registrations open in edX.

CS50’s Introduction to Programming with Scratch: Scratch is one of the best programming languages ​​for those who have no experience, since it makes you learn the routines and behavior of the code in a very simple way. You can do this course at edX.

