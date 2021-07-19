31 Best Travel Gift Ideas 2021 – Gifts for Travelers

Courtesy

If you’ve got a jet-setting BFF (ugh, jealous of ’em) or a loved one who’s rarely ever in the same area code for long, then welcome to this gift guide for travelers. I know gift-giving can be a hard feat, especially if you’re trying to strike the perfect balance between thoughtful and practical. But that’s why I’m here with 31 travel gift ideas to royally spoil the frequent flyer in your life, while also making their whole travel experience easy-peasy.

Could they use a new carry-on? Or maybe some life-changing travel accessories and ways to level up their airport ‘fits? Maybe a cool coffee table book of their fave vacay spot, or, heck, a book on how to actually, properly pack a suitcase (I know you have someone in mind for this one). Whatever their needs are, I’m sure you’ll find the perfect gift for ’em, below! Scroll on through, and maybe even pick up a lil sumthin ‘for yourself, too.

1

this convenient sling bag

Metro Sling

This leather sling bag is the perfect way for your giftee to keep all their essentials super close while traveling. And seeing as pickpocketers love backpacks and opened purses … this close-to-your-torso option is key.

two

this cashmere travel sleep set

Romagna Cashmere Knit 3-Piece Travel Set Sofia Cashmere saksfifthavenue.com

$ 395.00

I know, I know, the price tag on this one is pretty high. But if you’re down for a luxe gift, then this cashmere travel set (complete with a blanket, travel pouch, and sleep mask) is a worthy pick.

3

this pet bag that turns into a car seat

Travel Home and Car Seat Maxbone maxbone.com

$ 380.00

If they love going on road trips with their beloved fur bb, then get them this super plush pet carrier that transforms into a car seat.

4

this chic pet carrier

Air Travel Dog Carrier Wild One nordstrom.com

$ 125.00

Or if the babes is always catchin ‘flights (and never feelings), spoil’ em with this super ventilated airline pet carrier.

5

this hardcover journal

Thick Classic Notebook TOP-Pindu amazon.com

$ 12.99

Here’s a hardcover notebook that can withstand the natural wear and tear of travel. It’s great for jotting down notes, travel itineraries, or even just thoughtz and feelingz when they’re far from home.

6

this comfy sweatsuit

Evening Sweat Set Cosmopolitan Shop cosmopolitan.com

$ 65.00

I’m just sayin ‘, everyone could use a good sweatsuit for travel days. And this one by Cosmo (that’s us!) Has a cheeky “evening sweats” on it, so your giftee can let people know this is their fahncy set.

7

this laptop backpack

Metro Backpack

Long gone are the days of shoving a laptop, clothes, and travel miscellaneous in a flimsy backpack. This one by Monos is designed specifically for travel. It’ll keep laptops protected and clothing neatly packed.

8

these easy slides

Dombai Shearling-Lined Leather Slides Neous saksfifthavenue.com

$ 675.00

Retweet if you agree: Going through airport security is a whole different level of stressful. So a pair of comfy slides that can easily be slipped on and off is a must.

9

this how-to guide

How to Pack: Travel Smart for Any Trip Hitha Palepu amazon.com

$ 14.00

Behold: the ultimate guide to packing. Give the gift of knowledge and prepare to be thanked forevermore.

10

this travel jewelry case

Travel Case

This leather travel case is just * chef’s kiss * for housing all their precious jewelry for the length of their trip. Plus, it’s even made of anti-tarnishing materials!

eleven

this stunning carry-on

The Frame Carry-On Arlo Skye arloskye.com

$ 450.00

Here’s another travel must-have: a durable suitcase that 1. is gorgeous and 2. can withstand being thrown around at baggage claim.

12

this fun travel map

Scratch Off Travel Map Maps International amazon.com

Your loved one will have so much fun scratching off each place they’ve visited after coming home.

13

this cool glass

Urban Map Glass Uncommon Goods uncommongoods.com

$ 18.00

For a sentimental keepsake, get them a drinking glass with their favorite city etched in.

14

this luxury designer travel tote

Travel Leather Tote Salvatore Ferragamo saksfifthavenue.com

$ 1,150.00

If you’re looking to gift something designer (lucky!), This Ferragamo travel tote is a great choice. You betcha it can hold a small laptop and tons more. It even comes with a little pouch that’s great for housing valuables.

fifteen

these sustainable makeup-removing cloths

Starry Night Mini 10-Piece Set Makeup Eraser nordstrom.com

$ 35.00

Machine-washable makeup-removing clothes, but make it travel-sized.

16

this friendship necklace

Friendship Compass Necklace Baydurcan amazon.com

$ 8.99

Here’s a sweet gift for any BFF you’ve promised to travel the world with.

17

these chic sunnies

Eva Sunglasses in Tortoise And Brown Lexxola lexxola.com

£ 150.00

They’ll never forget to pack sunglasses this chic.

18

this travel wrap

Charleston Wrap Mersea mersea.com

$ 149.00

TBH, airplanes can get pretty cold. But good thing travel wraps exist!

19

this phone camera lens kit

Camera Lens Kit and Travel Tripod for iPhone CoPedvic amazon.com

$ 34.98

If they’re an iPhone user, get them this lens kit (that comes with a mini tripod!) That they can just simply clamp on and get to snapping stunning travel pics worthy of the ‘Gram.

twenty

this waterproof ebook reader

Kindle Paperwhite

Alllll their favorite books on one lightweight (and waterproof!) Device. This is what dreams are made of.

twenty-one

this must-read

They’ll Never Catch Us Jessica Goodman amazon.com

$ 10.99

Hundred percent, they’re gonna need a good read for the trip there and back. And this one by a former Cosmo editor (hi, Jess!) Is a certified must, especially if your giftee is into female-led thrillers.

22

a pretty travel coffee table book

Capri Dolce Vita Coffee Table Book Assouline saksfifthavenue.com

$ 95.00

When they’re not traveling, they’ll love this absolutely gorg travel coffee table book in their living room.

2. 3

this protective wallet

RFID-Blocking Wallet Toughergun amazon.com

$ 11.99

Keep their identity and credit cards safe from electronic pickpocketing with this RFID-blocking wallet.

24

this waterproof camera

Action Camera

Gift them this waterproof action camera and ask ’em to shoot some seriously cool travel footage so you and everyone they know can experience serious FOMO. (Cue: tears.)

25

this personalized passport case

Personalized Forest Green Passport Wallet The Daily Edited thedailyedited.com

$ 70.00

A personalized passport wallet with their initials etched in would make for a seriously sweet gift.

26

this hanging toiletry organizer

Hanging Toiletry Bag ROYALFAIR amazon.com

$ 28.89

I can’t even explain to you how life-changing traveling with a hanging toiletry organizer is. Well, for one, it keeps all their stuff in one place — which is clutch, especially if where they’re staying has minimal counter space.

27

this chic pillbox

Pillbox PORT AND POLISH nordstrom.com

$ 20.00

What’s that? An actually chic pillbox that’ll keep all their meds, vitamins, and supplements organized so they won’t have to travel with all their pill bottles rattling about in their suitcase? Sold.

28

these noise-canceling headphones

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Canceling On-Ear Headphones

Noise-canceling headphones are a travel must-have. And these bbs can hold up to 40 hours of battery life after just 10 minutes of charging, which means your giftee can be running late and still charge their headphones.

29

this sleek weekender

Weekend Travel Tote BEIS nordstrom.com

$ 98.00

Designed for a quick weekend getaway, this travel tote has compartments for everything you can think of — including an extra pair of shoes.

30

this waterproof toiletries bag

Waterproof Travel Kit Caraa caraasport.com

$ 95.00

If your toiletries bag isn’t waterproof, then I don’t know what to tell ya other than to buy this Caraa one right now. Plus, it comes with two complimentary pouches reserved for shoes and wet clothes.

31

this stylish tote

Small Traveler Canvas Tote MARC JACOBS nordstrom.com

$ 175.00

If your giftee could use a good personal bag for flights, might as well get them one that’s super chic, no?

Kim Duong Shopping Editor Kim Duong is the shopping editor at Cosmopolitan, covering cute things that are actually worth your hard-earned $$$.

