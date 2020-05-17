Today, 30 years after my original proposal for an information management system, half the world uses the Internet. It is a time to celebrate how far we have come, but it is also an opportunity to reflect on how far we still have to go.

The web has become a public square, a library, a doctor’s office, a store, a school, a design studio, an office, a cinema, a bank and much more. Naturally, with each new feature and each new website, the division between those who use the Internet and those who do not increase and makes it even more essential to ensure that everyone has access to the Internet.

And although Internet It has created opportunities, it has given voice to marginalized groups and it has facilitated our daily lives, it has also created opportunities for scam artists, it has given voice to those who spread hate and has facilitated the commission of all kinds of crimes.

Tim Berners-Lee, at CERN, where he created the World Wide Web. CERN

Against the backdrop of news about the misuse of the Internet, it is understandable that many people are scared and not sure that the Internet is really good. But considering how much has changed in the last 30 years, it would be defeatist and unimaginative to suppose that the Internet as we know it cannot be changed for the better in the next 30 years. If we give up on creating a better Network, the The Network will not have failed us, but we will have failed the Network. To address any problem, we must define it clearly. In general, I consider that there are three causes of dysfunctions that affect the current website:

Deliberate and malicious intentions, such as State-supported hacking and cyber attacks, criminal conduct, and harassment on the Internet Design of a system that creates perverse incentives in which the user is sacrificed, such as revenue-based models in advertising that commercially reward cyber bait and viral spread of misinformation. The unintended negative consequences of benevolent design, such as angry and polarized tone and the quality of Internet conversations.

Although it is impossible to completely eliminate the first category, we can create laws and codes to minimize this behavior, as we have always done offline. The second category requires us to redesign the systems so that the incentives change. And the last category requires research to understand current systems and create possible new models or modify the ones we already have.

You can’t just blame a government, a social network, or the human mind. Simplistic discourses run the risk of draining our energy while treating the symptoms of these problems rather than focusing on their causes. To get it right, we have to come together as a global Internet community.

At key moments, previous generations came together to work together for a better future. With the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, different groups of people have been able to agree on essential principles. With Maritime Law and the Outer Space Treaty, we have preserved new frontiers for the common good. And now, too, as the Internet changes our world, we have a responsibility to ensure that it is recognized as a human right and built for the benefit of all. This is the reason why the Web Foundation works with Governments, companies and citizens to create a new Contract for the Network.

This contract was presented at the Web Summit in Lisbon, which brought together a group of people who agreed that it is necessary to establish clear rules, laws and criteria on which the Network is based. Those who support it adopt its basic principles , and together we develop specific commitments in each area. No group should go it alone, and all contributions will be welcome. Governments, companies and citizens make their contribution, and our goal is to achieve results this year.

Governments must adapt laws and regulations to the digital age. They must ensure that markets remain competitive, innovative and open. And they have a responsibility to protect the rights and freedoms of people on the Internet. We need advocates of the Open Network within governments, civil servants and elected authorities to take action when the interests of the private sector threaten the general interest and to stand up in their favor to protect the Open Network.

Companies have to do more to ensure that their pursuit of short-term profit is not at the cost of human rights, democracy, scientific data, or public safety. Platforms and products must be designed with privacy, diversity and security in mind. This year, we have observed how several employees of technology companies have rebelled and demanded better business practices. We have to foster that mindset.

Most importantly, citizens must hold companies and governments accountable for the commitments they make, and that they both respect the Internet as a global community based on citizens. If we do not elect politicians to defend a free and open Network, if we do not do our part to promote healthy conversations on the Internet and if we continue to give our consent without demanding that our data rights are respected, we are failing to fulfill our responsibility to make our Governments prioritize these topics.

The fight for the Internet is one of the most important causes of our time. Today, half the world uses the Internet. It is more urgent than ever to ensure that the other half does not lag behind and that everyone contributes to creating a Network that fosters equality, opportunity and creativity.

The Network Agreement should not be a list of temporary solutions, but a process that indicates a change in the way we understand our relationship with our digital community. It must be clear enough to provide a guide on how to proceed, but also flexible enough to adapt to the rapid pace of change in technology. It is our journey from digital adolescence to a more mature, responsible and inclusive future.

The Network is for everyone, and together we have the power to change it. It will not be easy. But if we dream a little and work hard, we can get the Network we want.

