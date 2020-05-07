The undersecretary of Health thus alluded to questions that the former president of UNAM made via Twitter.

By referring to the Mexican health system has had a “significant degree of deterioration”, the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, expressed:

“307 hospitals were abandoned, right now I remembered Dr. Narro; 307 hospitals were abandoned in the previous administration, for different reasons. “

The evening press conference was in its final stages. A reporter had asked the undersecretary what he thought about what was said by the former secretary of Health, José Narro Robles, who questioned the figures that the Ministry of Health has been giving on the pandemic caused by the SARS-Cov2 coronavirus.

As the reporter did not find the figures cited by Narro, which López-Gatell requested before answering, the undersecretary took another question and it was when he made his statement that he quickly positioned himself as Trending Topic on Twitter.

“I respect the opinion of Dr. Narro. Dr. Narro José Narro Robles is a character in public life, he was rector of the national university, he was secretary of Health, He was a political leader in the PRI and then I don’t know anymore, I don’t follow that lead anymore, I don’t know if he’s still in the PRI, if he’s still in UNAM, but he must be there, and he seems to me a respectable individual. Do not be inhibited or, if you want, while we take another question while you analyze it, “said López-Gatell.

I do not know, it would be necessary to see your arguments as regards what you mean, you were going to mention some numbers, it seems to me. Let’s see, perhaps, there we can realize what the respected doctor José Narro refers to.

Narro Robles, former President of UNAM and Secretary of Health with President Enrique Peña Nieto, wrote on his Twitter account figures of the “positive cases” released by the Ministry of Health and asked: “Do we really flatten the curve?”

With the data from @HLGatell, reaching the first 6,500 positive cases of # Covid_19, took us 49 days. Reaching seconds took 8 days. Accumulate third parties, only 6 days. The most recent 6,500 cases, only 5 days. Do we really flatten the curve? pic.twitter.com/ELhCxbGHht – José Narro Robles (@JoseNarroR) May 6, 2020

Narro Robles spread other tweets on the same topic and always questioning the figures provided by the Ministry of Health and affirming that the figures of López-Gatell do not match, as in 2009 and generate “mistrust and uncertainty.

In # Mexico, the # covid_19mexico pandemic is a very serious problem and we have to understand it in its full dimension. In the next thread I explain why now, as in 2009, the @HLGatell figures do not add up, while generating mistrust and uncertainty. (1/6) pic.twitter.com/qtFtlnitvF – José Narro Robles (@JoseNarroR) April 28, 2020

