Continuing to update its devices previously seen with the Blade Stealth 13 and Blade 15, now it’s time for one of the most powerful gaming laptops on the market, the Razer Blade Pro 17, which is in line with the latest generation of Intel’s chips will receive an upgrade from its panel by increasing the refresh rate to an impressive 300Hz, and will add the new option of NVIDIA RTX 2080 Super Max-Q GPUs.

As we were saying, the main change of the new Razer Blade Pro 17 will come from the hand of the jump to the 8-core i7-10875H processors from Intel, capable of reaching clock speeds of up to 5.1Ghz with turbo boost; as well as the new generation of NVIDIA graphics cards.

The rest of the design and components will remain unchanged from the current model, with a 17.3-inch 4K TFT LED display with ultra-thin bezels of just 6 millimeters, 16 GB of RAM (expandable up to 64 GB) with dual channel DDR4 2,667 MHz as standard, and up to 2TB of internal storage. All this while maintaining a fairly small size, with a device up to 25% smaller than other gaming laptops in its range.

Finally, also standing out from other premium gaming laptops, the Razer Blade Pro 17 maintains an excellent selection of connectivity, including wireless technologies such as WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5As well as assortment of ports with an HDMI 2.0b, a Thunderbolt 3 USB-C, three USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, the Ethernet socket, and an SD card reader.

Thus, the only downside of this new model will be linked to a maximum resolution limited to 1080p, something understandable to be able to take full advantage of this new update to update the screen, and that without a doubt, we will see remarkably compensated.

However, reaching 300 frames per second will not be an easy taskAnd it is that not all current games are really capable of reaching these values ​​yet, with the exception of some less demanding titles such as CS: GO or Overwatch. Although we will notice how these high refresh rates make general navigation through the system much more fluid.

In addition, it should be mentioned that the early arrival of the new generation of PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles, presumably will bring with it a new generation of games of higher quality and optimization, so it would be expected the arrival of new titles compatible with this screen technology. 300Hz.

With a technical sheet already included in the brand’s website, the new Razer Blade Pro 17 is expected to arrive in the United States and Canada before the end of May, slightly delaying its arrival in the rest of the regions until the summer. Similarly, a base price for the 300Hz configuration has also been confirmed, with an RTX 2070 Max-Q, starting at $ 2,600.