300,000 more doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 arrive in Mexico

MEXICO CITY

The Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE), reported on the arrival at 6:36 p.m. this Friday at Mexico City International Airport (AICM), 300 thousand doses of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V.

“We are getting closer to # 50Millions of doses!”, He celebrated on his Twitter account.

300 thousand doses of the @sputnikvaccine vaccine against # COVID19 arrive at @AICM_mx. We are getting closer to # 50Million doses! pic.twitter.com/1FClqs4YOj – Foreign Relations (@SRE_mx) June 12, 2021

Biological and Reagent Laboratories of Mexico (Birmex), highlighted that with the doses that arrived on flight AF6722, There are a total of 3,700,000 vaccines against Covid-19, out of a total of 24 million biologicals committed by Russia.

“Today at @AICM_mx, at 6:26 p.m., flight AF6722 arrives, with a shipment of 300 thousand #SputnikV vaccines,” said Birmex on Twitter.

