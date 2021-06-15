3,000 self-defense groups mine roads against crime; United Peoples

NEW URECHO, Mich.

Organized in shifts, three thousand men of all ages installed 54 barricades in the Michoacan municipalities of Ario de Rosales, Salvador Escalante, Nuevo Urecho and Taretan. At least 40 people are visible at each checkpoint armed with squad-style pistols and AR-15 and AK-47 assault rifles.

They are weapons reserved for the Army and the Armed Forces, but “it is the only way to confront criminal groups that, for years, have extorted owners of avocado, mango, guava and sugar cane orchards,” he said. Excelsior Commander Primavera, one of the leaders of this group called Pueblos Unidos.

“We started few and finally we all decided because they saw that it was a good proposition to end all this corruption, with all this request for money, what they took from us… that during the year you sowed it and at the end of the year they took it away from you. ”Commented one of the self-defense groups, who requested anonymity due to fear of reprisals.

These thousands of men have indistinctly confronted the Los Viagras Cartel and a criminal group based in La Huacana; the latter, allies of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG).

“We are pure people of the town, workers, who do not like problems, people who are hungry, cold, hot, we are here for a just cause, not for an ambition,” said alias Primavera, who exercises evident authority with the rest of the individuals stationed on one side of the Lombardía-Ario de Rosales state highway.

It should be noted that during the administration of Enrique Peña Nieto, self-defense groups increased in Michoacán, in addition to other entities due to the high rate of violence.

Between Salvador Escalante and Ario de Rosales there are more than 20 thousand hectares that produce about 30 thousand tons of avocado a year, most of this fruit is exported to the US and Asia. Official sources estimate the annual mango harvest at 1,000 tons. The economic spill is estimated at more than 2 billion dollars every 365 days.

The production, particularly of the so-called green gold, makes this region attractive to criminals. Faced with the siege of criminals, small and large-scale producers bought weapons. “Every day between three and four trucks loaded with avocado were stolen. Today there are no robberies and much less extortion ”, says another of the armed civilians, who claims to be the owner of orchards.

But the siege against the inhabitants of the Pueblos Unidos extends to municipalities where there is a presence of the criminal groups expelled from Ario de Rosales, Salvador Escalante, Taretan and Nuevo Urecho.

On June 4, in Nueva Italia, an armed group kidnapped Raúl Medrano Álvarez. “Some armed men picked it up in front of the New Italy DIF and until now we don’t know anything; we still do not know his whereabouts, ”a brother of the victim commented in an interview.

The disappearance of Raúl led to a blockade of the Siglo XXI highway and the railroad tracks, both routes connect the Lázaro Cárdenas port with Morelia and the entire center of the country.

Raúl is originally from Tomendán, municipality of Taretan, where the Pueblos Unidos group increased its presence with armed men.

The disappearance of Raúl is attributed to an organized crime cell whose members are allies of the CJNG and control the municipalities of La Huacana, Múgica and Gabriel Zamora from Terrassa. Miguel Ángel Gallegos Godoy is mentioned as the leader of that organization. They even spread blankets with photos of the kidnapped young man and the alleged drug lord whom they nicknamed Migueladas.

