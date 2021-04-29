$ 3,000 dollars could be the average amount of money that the IRS will give you back in taxes this year



The IRS has processed just over 100 million tax returns.

The average amount of money the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is returning from the tax returns that taxpayers have filed this year has been $ 2,873 dollars, as reported by the federal agency.

For those who have declared their taxes online the average tax refund is slightly higher and has managed to reach an average figure of $ 2,939, an additional $ 66 dollars instead of filing a paper return.

If you are a responsible taxpayer and are interested in filing your taxes electronically and have an income of $ 72,000 or less in 2020, you can use the free tool from the IRS called Free File.

If in your case you have an income greater than $ 72,000, the Free File Fillable Forms tool, an electronic version of the IRS paper forms, will be the only free digital option from the IRS that is available.

Remember that the federal tax deadline for 2020 returns was changed to May 17. If you have already filed your taxes, you can check the status of your refund online using the Where is my refund? entering your Social Security number or ITIN, filing status and the amount of the refund.

The IRS suffers with delays

The IRS has reported that 29 million tax returns are being held for manual processing, which will lead to greater delays in refunds compared to the time it takes for the agency to return the money during a normal tax filing season due to changes in the tax code, limited agency resources, outdated computer systems, and a backlog of tax returns on paper of 2019 that are still without being processed, as Erin Collins, the National Taxpayer Advocate, said in a public statement.

Until this week the IRS has received about 110,960,000 federal returns and processed about 100,027,000.

Despite the delay in tax returns that have not been processed until April 16 the agency has already distributed more than $ 210 billion.

