After the call to participate in an education and training program, in order to reduce the deficit of specialists in the country, 3 thousand doctors have already been hired to strengthen the Public Health System in the face of the crisis by Covid-19, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said.

“The report we have is that from Saturday to Tuesday, basically yesterday, which was the day it was called, 7 thousand doctors signed up, in general, for Insabi and for Social Security; yesterday I was informed that of those 7 thousand, 3 thousand have already been hired, yesterday, “he said during the morning conference.

The president announced that many women and men are enrolling in the program.

“There is a lot of solidarity, including interns who want to help, but the hiring is being done for graduates, general practitioners,” he said.

In the framework of World Health Day, the President took the opportunity to congratulate the nurses and doctors, and thanked them for everything they have done and continue to do to care for the sick and save lives, especially in the context of the coronavirus health emergency.

Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, He specified that the interested to join the Public Health System are 6 thousand 548, which include 204 specialists: 82 anesthesiologists, 3 infectious diseases, 15 intensivists, 46 internists, 10 pulmonologists and 48 emergency physiologists.

Also, 12 thousand 544 general nurses They have shown interest in joining, as well as 61 specialists.

The total number of personnel registered to join the fight against Covid-19 is 19,373 people.

By April 20, the federal government estimates to conclude with the hiring of 6,600 doctors and 12,300 nurses.

