$ 300 thousand dollars in cocaine and a pistol: unusual find in hand luggage that arrived from the Caribbean at JFK airport in New York



JFK Airport Terminal 8.

Photo: Michael Nagle / Getty Images

Elijah Davis, a US citizen who landed from Montego Bay (Jamaica) at John F. Kennedy Airport in Queens (NYC), was arrested after officers found a gun, bullets and cocaine valued at $ 300,000 hidden in her hand luggage, authorities said.

Davis landed on May 21 and was detained by police officers. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the agency reported. Initially, they found a handgun along with 40 rounds of .9mm bullets in a rigid box in his luggage.

But as the search continued, CBP officers determined that Davis’s carry-on felt unusually heavy, so an X-ray was taken. Thus they discovered packages inside the panels, which contained around 10 pounds (4.5 kilos) of cocaine, worth an estimated $ 300,000.

“This seizure demonstrates the vigilance and dedication shown daily by CBP officers at our port of entry as they keep these dangerous narcotics off the streets of our communities,” said Marty Raybon, acting director of the agency’s New York office. .

Davis faces federal narcotics smuggling charges and will be prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office, NBC News reported.