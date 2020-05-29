Afp

La Jornada newspaper

Thursday, May 28, 2020, p. 25

Hong Kong. Hong Kong security forces dispersed yesterday’s protests against the law that Beijing is studying to criminalize any insult to the Chinese national anthem with penalties of up to three years in prison and fines of $ 6,000. Police reported 300 detainees.

The United States considers suspending Hong Kong’s preferential tariffs as part of the response to China over its plans to apply new laws.

Washington even declared that Hong Kong no longer enjoys the autonomy promised by the Asian giant.

A strong police device prevented the arrival of opponents to Parliament, where the controversial law that criminalizes any outrage against the Chinese national anthem is debated. This includes booing and screaming in soccer stadiums when playing in semi-autonomous territory matches.

The police dispersed hundreds of activists gathered in a commercial district in central Hong Kong with pepper spray shots.

The debate in the Legislative Council of this bill, takes place after the presentation last Friday in China of an initiative on national security, which criminalizes subversion, terrorism and separatism.

According to the one country, two systems principle, Hong Kong has – since Great Britain returned to China in 1997 and until 2047 – guarantees of freedom of expression and an independent judicial system.

The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, declared Hong Kong lacking autonomy, arguing that China breaches its obligations to respect the former British colony.

Under a law passed last year on Capitol Hill to support Hong Kong’s opposition, the administration must certify that the territory is still autonomous to enjoy special trade status with the United States; otherwise Hong Kong will lose its trade advantages, including low tariffs.

