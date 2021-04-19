300 people evicted from a terrace in Seville on the ‘no night of the fish’

Local agents in Seville, sealing the premises. (Photo: EMERGENCIAS SEVILLA)

The Local Police has sealed a place in Seville capital for the sale of alcohol to minors and has evicted some 300 people who were on the terrace of the establishment.

The performance took place at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, on San Francisco Javier avenue, as reported by Emergencias Sevilla in a message on Twitter. It would have been the night of the little fish, in the event that the April Fair could have been held, canceled for the second consecutive year due to the coronavirus.

The establishment has been sealed once the approximately 300 people who were on its terrace have been evicted. This case is not only irresponsible on the part of the business, but also by users who came to a crowded terrace, when the Andalusian capital has had to tighten its restrictions due to increases in cases.

It is not the only case, that the weekend has been set: the Civil Guard evicted between Friday night and Saturday morning nine parties in Fuerteventura, one of them, the one with the largest capacity, with 84 tourists in a holiday home in Corralejo, in the municipality of La Oliva, where the majority were held.

The agents, in collaboration with the Local Police, denounced the 84 attendees for not wearing masks, exceeding the capacity and not respecting the curfew hours, and also because some vehicles were badly parked.

The intervention in the party with the largest capacity occurred after many citizens warned of the noises in the house, where music at very high volume and shouts were heard from the outside.

The attendees did not comply with any of the rules established for the containment of covid-19 and even shared drinks from the same glass, points out the Armed Institute.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

He rejects the AstraZeneca vaccine for fear of a thrombus and ends up in the ICU with coronavirus

The most denialist Miguel Bosé: against the Davos Forum and vaccines but without science

Read more

The hopeful images of Israel without a mask

Mindless Shortcut

A study defines where 60% of “all infections worldwide” come from

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.