About 300 French tourists are stranded in Chile and are waiting to be repatriated to France, while 2,000 have already been able to return, the French Embassy said on Thursday.

According to the French representation in Santiago, around 400 French nationals have contacted it in the past two weeks. Among them, around 300 people expressed their wish to return to France, while a hundred said they wanted to stay there.

“The vast majority of French people stranded in Chile were able to return. For different reasons specific to each, other French people decided to wait and came forward in the past few days, after learning that there would be no more commercial flights, “the embassy said in a statement. “To allow the return of these French people, we are working with Air France so that a last exceptional charter flight can be organized as quickly as possible”, according to the same source.

2,000 French people already repatriated

Since Chile closed its border on March 18, at least 2,000 French people have managed to return, according to the embassy. Air France commercial flights continued until March 27.

“We are stressed because we are at the heart of the epidemic in Chile”, explained to our . colleagues Laurent Etienne, a 62-year-old Frenchman, surprised by the coronavirus epidemic while traveling in a furnished van in the South of the country with his wife Angelina, 50 years old. Since April 14, the couple, who had embarked on a trip to South America from Colombia in November, have been waiting in a hotel near Santiago International Airport.

Chile – 18 million inhabitants – has decreed only selective confinement in the most affected districts or localities, betting on mass screening. About 12,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus and 168 have died from it, according to the latest official figures.