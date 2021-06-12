$ 300 federal unemployment benefits come to an end in some US states

Alaska, Iowa, Mississippi and Missouri will suspend this Saturday the delivery of federal aid of $ 300 weekly for unemployment, the first of a list of 25 states that decided to end this special benefit due to the COVID-19 pandemic amid complaints from their governors because of how difficult it is for some businesses to fill available jobs.

18 more states will end this benefit, which had been adding to the usual state subsidies, between June 19 and 30. Another three will finish them in July.

Officially, the $ 300 a week expires on September 30, and President Joe Biden recently reported that it “makes sense” to let it expire, as vaccination efforts have opened the door to a faster economic recovery.

The states will put an end to four programs introduced in the aid packages in Congress when the pandemic forced the closure of businesses and restrictions to stop the spread of the virus.

The two best known are the Federal Unemployment Compensation in the Pandemic (FPUC), which gives $ 300 a week, and the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which extended unemployment benefits to self-employed workers.

This second aid is only federal and was approved in the middle of the emergency due to the pandemic. Therefore, once the states suspend federal programs, those who receive it will no longer receive a weekly check with unemployment assistance as there is no similar benefit from local governments.

The other two federal programs in the pandemic are the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which extended aid beyond the usual deadlines, and the Mixed Income Workers Unemployment Compensation (MEUC), which provides $ 100 to certain people with income from different sources.

States that will suspend these programs.

Beginning June 12: Alaska, Iowa, Mississippi, Missouri

Beginning June 19: Alabama, Idaho, Indiana, New Hampshire, North Dakota and West, Virginia, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

Beginning June 26: Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Utah

Starting June 27: Montana and Florida

Beginning June 30: South Carolina

Beginning July 3: Tennessee and Maryland

Starting July 10: Aizona