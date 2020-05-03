On April 8, 1990, ABC network aired the first episode of Twin Peaks for the United States, the now-revered series created by David Lynch.

Its mysteries and its at least peculiar characters have undoubtedly left their mark. Many of the actors who appeared in the show’s first two seasons, the more classic ones, like David Duchovny have had important careers (if you’re fired now, it’s Mulder’s actor in the X-Files).

But we have also lost several cast members. In recent years we have seen the death of actors like Miguel Ferrer (who played Albert Rosenfield) or Catherine Coulson. But in such a choral series, what happened to other characters ?:

Kyle MacLachlan (Dale Cooper)

Kyle MacLachlan has barely been off television since leaving his legendary tape recorder. For the past three decades, he has been a main character on shows as varied as Sex and the City, Desperate Housewives, Agents of SHIELD, and Portlandia. He will soon play President Franklin D. Roosevelt in the Norwegian drama Atlantic Crossing.

Sheryl Lee (Laura Palmer)

After her legendary stage as Laura Palmer, Sheryl Lee appeared in some minor shows and series. Now she works as an acting teacher for the actor’s director’s workshop.

Sherilyn Fenn (Audrey Horne)

After Twin Peaks, Sherilyn Feen appeared in David Lynch’s daughter’s controversial directorial debut, Boxing Helena. In recent years he has appeared as a secondary but recurring character in series such as Shameless or SWAT.

Lara Flynn Boyle (Donna Murphy)

After Twin Peaks ended, Lara Flynn Boyle was nominated for an Emmy for The Practice and starred in Men In Black 2 in the early 2000s. She last appeared in a movie in 2015.

Dana Ashbrook (Bobby Briggs)

Since playing teen Bobby in Twin Peaks, Dana Ashbrook has continued to work as an actor. In recent years, he has starred in episodes of Chicago PD, Blue Bloods, and Crash, a short-lived drama based on the Oscar-winning film of the same name.