Yesterday was the 30th anniversary of the brutal performance of Hakeem Olajuwon against Milwaukee Bucks on March 29, 1990, in which he achieved 18 points, 16 rebounds, 11 assists and 10 blocks in 40 minutes of play. He had already been close a few days before, on March 3, when he stayed one assist to get it against the Warriors (29 points, 18 rebounds, 11 blocks and 9 decisive passes). After achieving it, he could not believe it: “I cannot believe what I have achieved. It is something that does not make sense, it is the most complicated thing that a player can achieve individually.”

