The Countach 25th Anniversary, is the car that was manufactured to commemorate the brand’s 25th anniversary and was launched on the market in 1988

When someone talks about an 80’s car, we could believe that it is a vehicle with a high mileage or perhaps a little deteriorated over the years, however, the Countach 25th Anniversary from Lamborghini, shows that this is not the case.

The majestic car was created to celebrate the 25 years Lamborghini, and it has only 133 kilometers since its manufacture 30 years ago. The car is in perfect condition, even still preserves the seats covered with plastics, the paint intact and the interior as fresh from the factory.

Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary.

Credit: Lamborghini Montreal.

He Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary, is the last car manufactured of that model, of which only 658 units were manufactured and which remained in production until 1990, when it was replaced by the Lamborghini Diablo.

This car is one of the most precious and valued models by car collectors, followed by the Countach LP400 Periscope, the first generation of the model.

Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary.

Credit: Lamborghini Montreal.

The Lamborghini is located in Montreal, and is part of a catalog for the North American market, with a value of 515,000 euros.

According to the Infobae portal, Horacio Pagani, who today owns his own supercar factory in Modena, Italy, and builds some of the fastest and most expensive cars in the world, was commissioned to design the Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary, as he took his first steps in Italy. The then young engineer, integrated composite materials, such as carbon fiber, and redesigned the body kit, in addition to placing better integrated air intakes and extractors, achieving that the 25-year-old Countach was practically achieved as a new model.

Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary.

Credit: Lamborghini Montreal.

He Lamborghini Countach is equipped with a motor 5.2-liter V12, with 455 hp and 500 Nm of maximum torque, accompanied by a manual gearbox as the only transmission option. The interior is completely covered in cream-colored leather and looks intact, as does its instruments that work perfectly.

**********

It may interest you.

.