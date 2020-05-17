The decision did not end with prejudice and discrimination, but it was an important step towards understanding homosexuality as a sexual identity, which does not need a cure. Concept and ignorance: it is with these words that the educator and activist Toni Reis, 55, defines his youth. , In the small town of Coronel Vivida, in the interior of Paraná. “My adolescence was very confused and painful because of my sexuality”, he reports to DW Brasil. “When I was 14, when I told my mother, she thought it was a disease and took me to the doctor.”

The doctor referred him to a psychologist. The latter sought to be understanding. “Even so, my family went in search of my ‘cure’, through novenas in the Catholic Church, prayers in the Assembly of God, offerings in the center of Umbanda, being forced to drink mare’s milk in the colostrum and to go with the brothers to the ‘zone’ in order to become a ‘male’. All in vain: I remained gay “, he says.

At the time, being homosexual was considered a disease. It was only on May 17, 1990, 30 years ago, that the World Health Organization (WHO) removed homosexuality from the International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems (ICD).

An important step, no doubt, but that has not yet represented full citizenship for this minority. According to data published last year by the International Association of Gays, Lesbians, Bisexuals, Trans and Intersexuals (ILGA), in 70 countries homosexuality is still criminalized, with cases of imprisonment and even the death penalty. And transsexuality was not classified as a disease by the WHO until June 2018.

But progress has also been made. A great example: same-sex marriage has come to be recognized in many countries – in Brazil, the same-sex stable union was equated in 2011, civil marriage was approved in 2013 and the right to adoption by same-sex couples in 2015.

For playwright and screenwriter Mário Viana, 59, unlike his own, the current generation does not need to “come out of the closet”. “The new gay generations don’t even know exactly what a closet is. They do suffer prejudice, yes, but for exposing themselves. The ‘great moment of outing’, perhaps, will only survive among more closed family nuclei”, he comments.

Regarding the advances in medicine and society, he assesses that “it works on the basis of ‘one step at a time’, slowly, but always”. “The WHO gesture was an endorsement, but a written law does not change prejudices, aggressive behaviors and taboos. At least the homosexual struggle has gained a strong legal ally: no one else could be forcibly hospitalized or undergo compulsory treatment. “

Classifications

In an article published in October 1984 in the journal Saúde Pública, the doctor Ruy Laurenti (1931-2015), professor at USP’s School of Public Health and director of the Brazilian section of the WHO Center for the International Classification of Diseases, pointed out that already in that At that time there was a movement calling for the withdrawal of “homosexuality” from the CID.

More common at the time, the term homosexuality, in itself, already carries a pejorative weight due to the suffix “ism” – which many people associate with pathologies, doctrines and ideologies.

“These requests, which were initially received without being taken very seriously and even almost in a joking way, have become more and more frequent,” he wrote. “Some countries have tried to resolve the issue since certain problems have arisen, such as those that have occurred with immigrants or even foreign visitors, who have legally barred their entry or stay in the country because, having fully assumed the condition of homosexuals, they are going against the current laws that prevent people with ‘mental disorders’ from being admitted to the country. “

Laurenti pointed out that similar movements occurred in Brazil, either by activist groups or by the scientific community. The political class also demonstrated this concern, with five city councils and a legislative assembly having published, at the time, motions to repudiate the WHO classification and even the existence of a petition asking for the revision of the IADC, signed “until the end of 1983 “by 309 politicians,” from a governor to 167 councilors “.

When talking about how certain behaviors are (or were) classified as pathologies, it is necessary to remember another classification, the so-called DSM (in Portuguese, Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders).

Published since 1952, the manual is produced by the American Psychiatric Association. In it, homosexuality was also treated as a disease. A revision was made in 1973, and homosexuality was no longer a mental disorder after the manual was republished the following year.

Psychiatrist Paulo Amarante, honorary president of the Brazilian Association of Mental Health and a researcher at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), believes that this update was essential for homosexuality to be treated more naturally by the medical profession, “because DSM is considered the psychiatry bible “.

Amarante cites the work of the American biologist and sexologist Alfred Kinsey (1894-1956), author of the works Sexual behavior of men and Sexual behavior of women, as fundamental to influence the review.

Changes

Older health professionals remember the difficulties in addressing the issue of homosexuality before the WHO review. Starting with the term used – “homosexuality”, with a derogatory charge.

“As it belonged to the list of diseases, there were those who ‘treated’ people who described themselves as homosexuals in psychotherapy, without success. What historically was used to ‘treat’ homosexuality were paths of physical and psychological torture, with the claim that this way people would give up their erotic behaviors “, says psychologist Oswaldo Rodrigues, founder of the Paulista Institute of Sexuality.

“There were many discussions to the contrary, even because these proposals were not scientifically maintained, even if they were, every decade of the 20th century, reinvented as magical formulas of ‘treatment'”, says Rodrigues, who has been in the profession since 1984.

He recalls that, in college, they discussed being “different from usual” behaviors, but an approach as if it were a disease or something amenable to medical treatment was no longer common.

Psychologist and psychotherapist Ari Rehfeld, from PUC-SP, says that, even though he has been active since 1979, he never saw a patient in his office who saw homosexuality itself as a problem, but society’s reaction to it. “No one ever came with the complaint that ‘I am a homosexual and I would not like to be one’, but, yes, in the past it was seen as a disease, it was something very stigmatized. The individual suffered a very pejorative and negative look”, he says.

A physician since 1964, the psychiatrist Anibal Mezher, now 85 years old, recalls that, in his graduation days, “the concept of homosexuality as a disease, a deviation from normality, predominated”, but, as “there was no protocol for treatment, the theme was rarely addressed in medical education and psychiatric specialization curricula “.

“As a result of progressive knowledge and psychotherapeutic experience, I have, over these decades, considered homosexuality as an alternative, another form of sexual identity, and, as such, not pathological.”

Consequently, Mezher is categorical about the so-called “gay cure”. “I consider it a violent absurdity, since part of the false premise of homosexuality as a disease.”

