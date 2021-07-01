30 years ago mazda miata colombia arrived

30 Years Ago – Issue 109 – June 26, 1991

-Mazda ‘reinvented’ the sports car with all its essence and modernity. Since 1990, the Miata has been a benchmark. With this specimen, a car comes to the windows that honors that lineage of the classic sports car, providing basic comfort without pomp and remembering that in a good ‘sport car’ there is only room for a small suitcase for the weekend.

Side by side, the 1966 Lotus Elan Series 2 and the 1991 Mazda Miata are separated by a quarter of a century, but their physical features are nearly identical. The all-new Miata reincarnates Colin Chapman’s classic pencil machine. It is enough to see the fronts of both cars, with the mouth open below the profile of the body and the camouflaged headlights. In addition, the 1.6 double-camshaft engine coincides with the miniscule size and its simple but captivating lines.

-Lada came back thanks to the opening. It offers the 1.5-liter Sedan (old Fiat 125) for 6.2 million and the 1.6 station wagon (similar to the Mirafiori), for 7.6 million. There is also the Samara version, more sporty and updated, at 8.5 million, and the traditional Niva 4×4 camper at 10.5 million. You can find them at Autos Cosaco Ltda., In Bogotá.

Mitsubishi All New Lancer 1.6 CVT in Motor Magazine, 2001

20 Years Ago – Issue 315 – June 27, 2001

-The Mitsubishi All New Lancer 1.6 GLXi CVT incorporates an infinitely variable gear ratio system that is achieved with a belt that rotates on pulleys that progressively change in diameter, replacing traditional sprockets. Also, the car was totally redesigned, with great suspensions and brakes. For 50 million pesos it is offered with a 5-gear manual gearbox, and the variant with CVT is worth 52 million.

-Chevrolet BuyPower is the concept of the new Colmotores website. The tool developed by General Motors for worldwide application offers all the options of models, financing, etc. They also have the purchase of used triple A cars, with second-hand models from all the Colmotores network dealers, even from brands other than Chevrolet.

-Porsche opened its first official showcase in Moscow, where it expects to sell 300 cars per year. Russia is fully unveiling the automotive industry, as they are simultaneously working on the construction of a racetrack where they will receive Formula 1 in two years, according to an agreement already signed with Bernie Ecclestone.

Mitsubishi All New Lancer 1.6 CVT in Motor Magazine, 2001