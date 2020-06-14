Diego Maradona 1990 FIFA World Cup | . / .
June 13, 1990 was a very special day for the Argentine team. It was a real final against the Soviet Union, after the defeat in the World Cup debut against Cameroon. The story of a very special triumph, which was highly celebrated.
That day, Carlos Salvador Bilardo’s team needed to win. There was no other option, if he wanted to continue advancing in the World Cup in Italy. It ended up being 2-0, with goals from Pedro Troglio and Jorge Burruchaga. That match marked a before and after in the competition and is known as the resurrection party.
What were the great curiosities of that day? For example, when the match was 0-0 and the match was complicated, Maradona made a new “hand of God”, but this time he was defending a corner. Luckily for Argentina, the VAR did not yet exist, because the fate of that team could have changed.
# 30annifa in Argentina-USSR la seconda – less famous – Mano De Dios di #Maradona: Kuznetsov colpisce di testa e Maradona breathes with il pugno della mano destra. The referee Fredriksson aveva derubato l'URSS anche nel 1986. Ma Diego è un illusionista: se son accorti solo en due
On the other hand, the debut of Sergio Goycochea in the World Cup. We all know the end and we know that he ended up becoming a hero, but what few remember is that he entered that game due to injury from Nery Pumpido.
June 13, 1990
Pumpido's injury and the entry of Goycochea
Argentina vs USSR
2-0
The XI of Argentina in the triumph at San Paolo: Pumpido; Basualdo, Monzón, Serrizuela, Simón, Olarticoechea; Batista, Troglio, Maradona; Burruchaga and Caniggia.