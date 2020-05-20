The unexpected ending of the villain of the story, played by Nailea Norvind, left viewers with a strong feeling of intrigue

On May 11, 1990, the final chapter of When Love Comes, one more of Lucero’s soap opera hits as the lead, was broadcast. However, the triumph of history could not have been the same without his co-stars, the handsome Omar Fierro and the antagonists, Guillermo García Cantú and Nailea Norvind.

Éric del Castillo, Iran Eory, Miguel Pizarro, Rodrigo Vidal, Susana Alexander, Claudio Obregón, Lilia Aragón, among others, also participated in the cast.

The plot full of intrigues, revolves around Isabel, a young woman from a loving family and in a good economic position, engaged to Rodrigo, a handsome boyfriend whom she will marry as soon as she finishes university. In her house, lives her cousin, Alejandra, who, filled with envy against him, will do everything possible to make her unhappy, so she seduces the fiancé and makes Isabel discover them, and thus, break their engagement. After an accident riding a horse, Isabel locked in her room, falls in love with the neighbor of the building opposite, Luis Felipe, a young photojournalist, who corresponds to her and once again, Alejandra gets between them to separate them. In addition to this, Rodrigo will try to do everything to return to Isabel, to save his family from financial ruin.

LUCERO – ISABEL CONTRERAS

Contreras family. Photo archive

When Love Arrives was the debut as a young protagonist of Lucero, who after that, has scored several soap opera hits, always successful when she takes the starring role, and surprisingly, a remembered villain in Tomorrow is forever. Along with the performance, Lucero is one of the most important singers in our country, internationally recognized and with almost four decades of experience. She married Manuel Mijares, with whom she had two children, José Manuel and Lucerito, from whom she later divorced and they have an excellent relationship. Before the Coronavirus crisis and quarantining, he was promoting his most recent record material, Only I Was Missing You.

OMAR FIERRO – LUIS FELIPE RAMÍREZ

Photo: Archive

Omar Fierro was already one of the favorite young stars of the time, and the couple he made with Lucero in When love comes had so much chemistry that their courtship crossed the screen, although it was not very long-lasting. Years later, Fierro changed television, changed television, and participated in some productions of TVAzteca, some of Telemundo and returned to Televisa, in Cita a ciegas and currently plays Horacio Villaseñor in I give you life.

NAILEA NORVIND – ALEJANDRA CONTRERAS

Photo: Archive

Nailea Norvind is one of the most prolific actresses in Mexico both in film, theater and television, giving memorable villains life, and provoking hatred towards her characters on the part of the public. Alejandra has a special mention, because in addition to all the evils against Isabel during the plot, she captured attention and criticism in the final chapter, when she left her outcome unknown, because when she threw herself from a high railing, she was thrown into the floor, and while everyone is alarmed believing that she is dead, their eyes are left open in a sinister way. His last participation in soap operas, exactly was not the evil one, but a victim, in the most recent version of Cuna de lobos.

GUILLERMO GARCÍA CANTÚ – RODRIGO FERNÁNDEZ

Photo: Archive

His, his, are the villains and his interpretations have been of the best ones making life impossible for the protagonists, in When Love Comes, he was the young man whose family lives on appearances although they are in ruin, so he It is urgent to marry the rich heiress, and after losing her, he will pass over whoever it is to recover her. His career includes approximately thirty soap operas and television series. In the most recent ones, we remember him embodying a role of great character, not antagonistic, such as Alonso Vega, a prestigious lawyer who founded an important office in Por amar sin ley and later, Médicos, Línea de vida.