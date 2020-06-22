30 fighters died in the last two months, most of them from Coronavirus, as reported by the Box and Fight Commission of Mexico City.

90 percent of gladiators who have died in recent weeks have been by the Covid 19, in data released by the El Universal newspaper.

According to the Commissioner, El Fantasma, the most recent case was that of the royal fighter Butcher Aguilar.

“Companions and relatives of them have left, people often do not believe, but several entered the hospital and did not come out alive. “That is why we continue to ask that they keep their distance and take care of themselves. We already took a few months, but I think it is better to endure so that this does not continue any longer, “said El Fantasma.

The same Mexican newspaper released a list of the gladiators deceased in the last two months and begins with Mathematician II.

Mohauk, Silver Fox, Exotic Rock, Yoko Indian, Chinese Dragon II, Super Arm.

Impala, The Stranger, Beautiful Andy, Ares the Warrior, Wild Super Foal, Avenging Shadow, Herod, Daredevil I, and Warrior Blood; Antifaz, Molusco and Luis Esparza.

Aztec Panther, Mercenary, Cold Blood, Tapatian Eagle, Blue Dolphin, Sea Star, Kayser and Tapatia.

Finally, we have Sulfur and White Star III.

The wrestling guild has been the hardest hit by this pandemic world.

Worldwide the WWE has already recorded its first covid 19 case on a developing fighter.

Another case to remember is that the Arena Naucalpan was suspended for organizing a closed-door function.

At the time, its promoter also he was sanctioned by withdrawing his license indefinitely.

Other companies carry out functions and recordings of their weekly closed-door programs.

Recall the case of AAA by hosting Fight Fighter via streaming.