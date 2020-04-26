There are approximately 4.1 million micro, small and medium-sized companies in Mexico that contribute 42% of GDP and generate 78% of employment in the country.

IDB Invest and the Mexican Business Council (CMN) They announced that they will grant loans to 30 thousand Mexican micro, small and medium-sized companies through a financing program that provides a stock market of 12 billion dollars.

The measure has the backing of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP).

Through a statement, IDB Invest (which is part of the Inter-American Development Bank) and CMN detailed that the agreement is based on financing through reverse factoring, an instrument that allows MSMEs to obtain a Simple financing alternative and at very attractive rates.

On the part of IDB Invest, which seeks the expansion, acceleration and democratization of access to credit for the MSMEs that make up the value chains of large companies, the objective is to build a program of three billion dollars in credit lines in the form of reverse factoring, which complement the lines of this type of programs that IDB Invest already has in Mexico.

The member of the Inter-American Development Bank Group, which finances sustainable companies and projects, will seek the collaboration and support of local commercial banks, international investors and development banks, to mobilize additional resources with the aim of expanding reverse factoring lines. .

The mobilization of resources, through loans and guarantees, is essential to obtain more available financing for MSMEs, generating a greater impact on the economic and social development of the country.

The revolving credit product, with an average term of 90 days, will allow finance an estimated amount for up $ 12 billion (approximately 290 billion pesos) a year in invoices of 30 thousand MSMEs providers in Mexico.

The provisions may be made in both Mexican pesos and United States of America dollars, depending on the needs of each MSME.

The organizations that are part of the CCE and that group together micro, small and medium-sized companies, such as Concamin, Canacintra, Coparmex, Concanaco Servytur, CNA, ANTAD, COMCE and Canaco CDMX have celebrated the execution of this agreement that will benefit its members Mipymes .