30 technology news to start the morning informed of the latest | Technology

After the Easter weekend we return to the technical news of the morning with the most important news that have occurred in the last hours.

It has happened again: they have been published on the Internet the phone numbers and personal details of 533 million Facebook users, including those of Mark Zuckerberg … Why are we no longer scandalized?

Have you heard of the Dark Patterns? They are techniques to manipulate us that the websites and apps use. We explain how they work.

Between the weekend reports and analysis we highlight the reviews of the realme 8 pro, of Huawei Fit Active and Fit Elegant watches, The Roblox Parent Guide, the best dehumidifiers of 2021, 5 cheap Android tablets, the ultimate guide to buying a ring lightVery cheap, almost high-end mobiles, how to file the 2020 income tax return, what is malware, how smartick works, the app to learn math effortlessly, and much more.

Technological news

More than 533 million phone numbers and personal data of Facebook users are leaked. Read the news

A new update for Windows 10 could end the dreaded blue screen of death forever. Read the news

What are Dark Patterns, the ways in which websites and apps make you say “Yes” when you want to say “No”. Read the news

How to present the 2020-2021 Income Statement: dates, draft, news and everything you need to know. Read the news

Mobile phones

Google would release its own processor with the new Pixel 6, and would do without Qualcomm. Read the news

A mid-range with premium fast charging and 108 MP sensor, this is the realme 8 Pro. Read the analysis and opinion

Powerful but cheap: these mobiles have almost everything but their price is well below the high-end range. Read the report

Computers and tablets

The new iMac 2021 would have a model with a very large screen, beyond 27 inches. Read the news

Windows 10 gets a floating widget search feature thanks to Microsoft Edge. Read the news

What is malware? The main types of computer attacks and how to protect ourselves against them. Read the news

5 cheap Android tablets to play and watch series. Read the news

How to access the hidden Windows 10 start menu and what features it includes. Read the news

Lifestyle

Best dehumidifiers you can buy in 2021. Check the list

Definitive guide to buying a ring of light for videos on TikTok and other networks. Read the buying guide

What is Smartick and how does it work, the Spanish app to learn math effortlessly. Read the report

Huawei Watch Fit Active and Watch Fit Elegant, after 7 months of use. Read our analysis and opinion

How are the Miniso stores, the ‘Japanese IKEA’, and in which Spanish cities is it available. Read the news

Leisure and gaming

The first Space Jam: New Legends trailer you’ve been waiting for with Lebron James and Looney Tunes. Read the news

What is Roblox, how does it work, dangers and what you should know if your children want to start playingr. Read the report

They arrest the largest network for the sale of cheats for video games in China, with 76 million and several luxury cars. Read the news

Engine

Vertiport, the vertical landing port for flying taxis to be built in Italy. Read the news

Could a plane without an engine take off? This has been demonstrated with this glider. Read the news

If your V16 emergency light does not have this function, it will be obsolete in a few years, according to the DGT. Read the news

Science

A new natural feed compound for livestock reduces their gas emissions by 82%. Read the news

This robot uses ultraviolet light to kill viruses on airplanes. Read the news

What if you fly a drone over an erupting volcano (bad idea). Read the news

A new study predicts summers of 6 months at 40 degrees, in a few decades. Read the news

The Ingenuity helicopter is already on Martian soil, while two earthquakes are registered on the Red Planet. Read the news

Sunlight is the best coronavirus deactivator – eight times faster than predicted. Read the news

The curiosities of the day

They invent a robot that uses all its senses to find objects that are hidden or lost. Read the news

This has been the monday tech news roundup. Get the week off to a good start!