30 technology news to start the morning informed of the latest | Technology

It has happened again: they have been published on the Internet the phone numbers and personal details of 533 million Facebook users, including those of Mark Zuckerberg … Why are we no longer scandalized?
Have you heard of the Dark Patterns? They are techniques to manipulate us that the websites and apps use. We explain how they work.
Between the weekend reports and analysis we highlight the reviews of the realme 8 pro, of Huawei Fit Active and Fit Elegant watches, The Roblox Parent Guide, the best dehumidifiers of 2021, 5 cheap Android tablets, the ultimate guide to buying a ring lightVery cheap, almost high-end mobiles, how to file the 2020 income tax return, what is malware, how smartick works, the app to learn math effortlessly, and much more.
Technological news
More than 533 million phone numbers and personal data of Facebook users are leaked. Read the news
A new update for Windows 10 could end the dreaded blue screen of death forever. Read the news
What are Dark Patterns, the ways in which websites and apps make you say “Yes” when you want to say “No”. Read the news
How to present the 2020-2021 Income Statement: dates, draft, news and everything you need to know. Read the news
Mobile phones
Google would release its own processor with the new Pixel 6, and would do without Qualcomm. Read the news
A mid-range with premium fast charging and 108 MP sensor, this is the realme 8 Pro. Read the analysis and opinion
Powerful but cheap: these mobiles have almost everything but their price is well below the high-end range. Read the report
Computers and tablets
The new iMac 2021 would have a model with a very large screen, beyond 27 inches. Read the news
Windows 10 gets a floating widget search feature thanks to Microsoft Edge. Read the news
What is malware? The main types of computer attacks and how to protect ourselves against them. Read the news
5 cheap Android tablets to play and watch series. Read the news
How to access the hidden Windows 10 start menu and what features it includes. Read the news
Lifestyle
Best dehumidifiers you can buy in 2021. Check the list
Definitive guide to buying a ring of light for videos on TikTok and other networks. Read the buying guide
What is Smartick and how does it work, the Spanish app to learn math effortlessly. Read the report
Huawei Watch Fit Active and Watch Fit Elegant, after 7 months of use. Read our analysis and opinion
How are the Miniso stores, the ‘Japanese IKEA’, and in which Spanish cities is it available. Read the news
Leisure and gaming
The first Space Jam: New Legends trailer you’ve been waiting for with Lebron James and Looney Tunes. Read the news
What is Roblox, how does it work, dangers and what you should know if your children want to start playingr. Read the report
They arrest the largest network for the sale of cheats for video games in China, with 76 million and several luxury cars. Read the news
Engine
Vertiport, the vertical landing port for flying taxis to be built in Italy. Read the news
Could a plane without an engine take off? This has been demonstrated with this glider. Read the news
If your V16 emergency light does not have this function, it will be obsolete in a few years, according to the DGT. Read the news
Science
A new natural feed compound for livestock reduces their gas emissions by 82%. Read the news
This robot uses ultraviolet light to kill viruses on airplanes. Read the news
What if you fly a drone over an erupting volcano (bad idea). Read the news
A new study predicts summers of 6 months at 40 degrees, in a few decades. Read the news
The Ingenuity helicopter is already on Martian soil, while two earthquakes are registered on the Red Planet. Read the news
Sunlight is the best coronavirus deactivator – eight times faster than predicted. Read the news
The curiosities of the day
They invent a robot that uses all its senses to find objects that are hidden or lost. Read the news
