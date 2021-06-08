30 Summer Date Ideas – Creative and Fun Summer Dates

Khadija HortonGetty Images

For anyone who needs to hear this: Hey, hi, hello, hot vax summer is officially here and thriving. That’s because already 63 percent of adult Americans have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 52 percent of adult Americans are fully vaccinated, according to information released from a press briefing at the White House.

Because of this, places are slowly and surely starting to open up again, which means both indoor date ideas and outdoor date ideas are totally fair game again. We love to see it.

Now because it’s summer — which is arguably the best time to date as a single, don’t @ me — I’d say you’re ready for some fun after a year of Zoom dating. So whether you’re looking for Something Serious or something more casual (yup, we’ve even got the best hookup apps right this way too), this summer is here for you.

So when you’re ready to put on a bra again (or don’t, no judgment), here are the best summer date ideas for you — whether it’s a first date with a Tinder match or your long time person.

After you’ve secured the time and day for your date by downloading a dating app, let us help you with some of the other details: Want to get your date-night wardrobe in check? Buy a perfect summer jacket to go over a sexy summer dress. Need a more natural-looking beauty routine when sweating is A Thing? Here, you’ll find the best foundations for oily skin.

Oooh, oh, oh, and when you want to impress your date with a super refreshing, summer-y drink when they head back to your place for a nightcap, we’ve got some ginger-beer cocktails. Lastly, don’t forget to ask these questions to get to know someone. Enjoy!