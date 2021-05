Significant others can opt out of filming.

Until recent seasons, Lala Kent kept her boyfriend (now fiancé) Randall Emmett’s identity a secret. She referred to him as “my man” and he never once showed his face. “I was so sick of calling him ‘my man,’ and then people started making fun of me for it,” Kent told Entertainment Tonight. “I was like, ‘You gotta take it up with my man,’ cause he’s the one that chooses to be nameless and faceless. ‘”