Tina Fey arrives for a gala at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California, USA. . / EPA / ETIENNE LAURENT / Archive

(ETIENNE LAURENT /)

Los Angeles (USA), Jun 16 . .- Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin and the rest of the cast of « 30 Rock » (2006-2013) will meet in a television special from NBCUniversal with which this media group will present its most outstanding bets for the 2020-2021 season.

This hour-long special will air on July 16 on NBC, just one day after Peacock, the NBCUniversal streaming platform, begins operations.

The meeting of « 30 Rock » will be part of an « upfront », which is the term used in the United States for the meeting between television executives and advertisers in which the former show the latter what they have prepared for the new season and so they try to sell them advertising.

« We are all happy to have this excuse to remotely work together again for NBC, » Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, the creators of « 30 Rock, » said in a statement today.

« At NBCUniversal, we are excited to produce an ‘upfront’ that reflects the new reality and that celebrates our relationship with viewers and advertisers alike, » said NBCUniversal president of advertising and collaborations Linda Yaccarino.

« Historically, this event is about the future of programming. This year will be about the future of our industry: a future where we can meet our audience wherever they are and with stories that move them, » he added.

Along with Fey and Baldwin, who were the two big stars of that popular comedy, other « 30 Rock » actors will also appear, such as Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski and Jack McBrayer.

Channels such as NBC, Telemundo, USA Network, Syfy, E! Are grouped under the umbrella of NBCUniversal. or Bravo.

It is not the first remote gathering by NBC of a hit comedy in recent months, as in late April it aired a « Parks and Recreation » special with the original cast of that series.

In that case, the cast led by Amy Poehler shook hands again, albeit online, to raise funds for the fight against the coronavirus.