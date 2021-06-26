30 plans you can make with your children outdoors

(Photo: Morsa Images via .)

After more than a year listening and reading that you should stay home to stop the spread of the coronavirus, with the arrival of summer it is time to make plans outdoors again.

Children have socialized less than ever with their friends and may have felt lonely at some point. With the pandemic approaching the final stretch and how little the coronavirus is transmitted outdoors, it is now more important than ever to take advantage of the good weather and ensure that they receive their dose of vitamin D. If you do not know what to do, here are some ideas to keep you and your kids entertained.

1. Go have an ice cream or make it yourself, cheaper and healthier.

2. Organize a water balloon battle.

3. Go to the park. To any park.

4. Go to a drive-in, if there is one in your city.

5. Stay with the parents of his friends. So children can play while adults chat.

6. Discover some natural landscape near your city and organize a picnic or a camping trip.

7. Go to the pool or build your own inflatable pool.

8. In the absence of a pool, play with a hose and some toy sprinklers.

9. Let your children choose what they are going to eat that day and help them prepare it.

10. Prepare sheets of paper and paint and create your outdoor art studio.

11. Play to pass the frisbi or the ball.

12. Organize your own soccer tournament with your children’s friends and their parents.

13. Go to a cafeteria with a terrace to have lunch as a family.

14. Teach your children to ride a bike.

15. Take a long walk with the dog.

16. Do TikToks in the park.

17. Go to the beach and build sand castles.

18. Make a bike route and take snacks for the road.

19. Learn to skate. Don’t forget the knee braces …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.