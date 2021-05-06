30% of the population over 16 years of age have received the first dose of the covid-19 vaccine in Catalonia

The 30.5% of the Catalan population over 16 years of age has received a first dose of the vaccine against covid-19, according to the last balance of the Health Department. This percentage is 25.9% if the total population is taken into account. In absolute figures, 2,027,490 people have a first dose, 37,251 more than 24 hours ago; 904,782 have a second stab, 49,993 more; and 955,466 have the complete guideline.

Thus, 12.2% of the total population and 14.4% of those over 16 years of age have the complete pattern. By groups, they have also received a first sting on 91.4% of the people of 80 years or more, the 74% of those of 70 to 79; the 65.4% of those of 66 to 69; the 64.7% of those of 60 to 65, and the 4.2% of those of 50 to 59 years.

They are in the same situation 95.2% of institutionalized people; the 82.4% of residential staff: the 85.8% of the staff of primary and hospital care62.9% of the rest of the health and social health personnel; 86.9% of large dependents and 69.8% of essential workers.

As for the complete guideline, they have it 93.6% of the institutionalized people; the 78.3% of residential staff; the 80.2% of primary care and hospital staff; 11.3% of the rest of health and social health personnel; 82.8% of the large dependents; 86.5% of people aged 80 or over, 30.7% of those aged 70 to 79, 4% of those aged 66 to 69; 6% of those aged 60 to 65; 2.1% of those aged 50 to 59, and 2.5% of essential workers.