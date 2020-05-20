This is reflected in the Valencian Institute for Economic Research (Ivie) in a new installment of the COVID-19 reports: IvieExpress, which this time analyzes regional differences in the impact of the coronavirus on employment.

The regional differences in the labor impact of the pandemic are largely explained by the productive specialization of each autonomy. Illes Balears, Canarias, Comunitat Valenciana and Andalucía are the four communities in which the sectoral effect is more negative, mainly due to the weight of tourism.

The negative effects of coronavirus and the measures taken to contain its spread have had a particular impact on the labor market. Unemployment increased in Spain by 18% during the months of March and April, while affiliation to Social Security fell by 4.6%.

In the Valencian Community the deterioration has been even more pronounced, with a cumulative increase in unemployment of 20.1% and a drop in membership of 6.1%.

However, this data does not include people who have been affected by an ERTE or the self-employed who have had to request extraordinary benefits for cessation of activity.

If the three groups are added, new registered unemployed, affected by ERTE and self-employed with benefits, the result is 5.25 million people who have suffered the consequences of the crisis in the workplace. This means that the national total of those affected by COVID-19 is already 27.2% of the Social Security affiliates that existed at the end of February.

However, there are great differences by autonomous community. While in the Balearic and Canary Islands the percentage of those affected by Covid-19 in the workplace exceeds 40% of the members, in Murcia and Extremadura it does not reach 22%. The differences between regions exceed 20 percentage points, according to data from the new COVID-19 report: IvieExpress, prepared, this time, by Lorenzo Serrano, Ángel Soler and Fernando Pascual.

In the Valencian Community, with 73,689 new registered unemployed, 349,634 affected by an ERTE and 146,779 self-employed workers with recognized extraordinary benefits, the COVID-19 labor impact affects a total of 570,102 people. This figure represents 29.6% of the total number of Social Security affiliates who had registered as of February 28, 2020, 2.4 points above the national average.

The sectoral specialization of each region explains a good part of the differences in the impact of the crisis on the labor market, since sectors such as hospitality or artistic, recreational or entertainment activities have suffered very sharp falls in employment in March and April (-15% and -9.3%, respectively).

While at the opposite extreme, health and social services activities have increased their employment by 6.3% in the same period. The Valencian Community shows somewhat more intense falls in employment in hospitality (-16%) and artistic, recreational and entertainment activities (-10.4%) and a more pronounced increase in healthcare (10.8%).

The Ivie report includes a study that analyzes to what extent the different sectoral structures of the autonomous communities are capable of explaining the recent evolution of the labor market in each region (sectoral effect) compared to other factors. The results of applying this method of analysis to Social Security affiliation in Spain, with a disaggregation to 21 activity sectors, confirm the greatest impact in the most specialized tourism communities.

SECTORAL EFFECT

Illes Balears, Canarias, Comunitat Valenciana and Andalucía are the four regions whose productive specialization contributes more to a worse evolution of their labor market in the current circumstances. The estimated sectoral effect for the Valencian Community is the third most negative in the country as a whole, behind only the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands. On the contrary, Navarra, Aragón and Castilla-La Mancha show the best performance in this regard.

To the sectoral effect, we must also add the additional element of asymmetry marked by the different intensity of the health problems in each territory and the different speeds or phases in which each region will abandon confinement. This gradual de-escalation process has different implications depending on the type of company, branch of activity and characteristics of jobs and workers.

In any case, the importance of the ERTE, with 3.38 million workers affected as of April 30 throughout Spain and 350,000 in the Valencian Community, shows that companies are mostly choosing to maintain links with their workers. The effort in terms of budgetary resources to cover these ERTEs, as well as benefits to the self-employed, should contribute to facilitating a faster and more complete recovery.

Support in the field, tax, financial and labor “should also be accompanied by the development of new job opportunities, with active employment policies to reinforce the employability of the unemployed, as the authors recommend in their report,” they warn from the Ivie.

