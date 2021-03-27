30 million Social Security recipients could see their stimulus check very soon after being delayed by the IRS



The group of people who are beneficiaries of Social Security has not received the third stimulus check.

Photo: VALERIE MACON / AFP / Getty Images

The Social Security Administration (SSA) announced Thursday that it had sent the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) information about people who receive federal benefits, a move that should help speed the delivery of the latest batch of stimulus checks. to about 30 million people who receive these benefits.

Until Wednesday the United States Department of the Treasury had sent more than $ 127 million in economic impact payments, totaling $ 325 billion, which were divided into two separate batches. Aid checks of up to $ 1,400 are part of the American Rescue Plan, signed two weeks ago by President Joe Biden.

To date the payments have been sent to those who qualified based on their 2019 or 2020 tax returnsas well as people who do not usually file taxes, but who submitted their information through the tool for non-filers last year, according to the IRS.

Individuals who are eligible for the third stimulus check include singles earning less than $ 75,000 and married couples filing jointly earning less than $ 150,000.

Who has not received the third stimulus check?

The group that hasn’t received any money from the latest coronavirus relief package are people who receive some type of federal benefits such as retirees or people who have some type of disability, but did not file taxes in 2019 or 2020 and did not use the IRS Unfiler Tool.

The IRS has said it was coordinating with various federal agencies like the SSA to get the latest information from 2021 in order to get those payments out as quickly as possible.

Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul confirmed that the data was sent on Thursday morning, noting that the files were turned over to the tax agency “more than a week before we were able to provide a similar file to the IRS during the first round of economic impact payments.”

The announcement comes a day after Democratic leaders of the House Referees and Means Committee demanded that the SSA deliver the information immediately and criticized the agency for delays affecting just over 30 million. people across the country.

Through a statement, Saul explained that the SSA was hampered by the terms outlined in the latest coronavirus relief package, stating that the agency worked tirelessly to deliver the files as soon as it was cleared to move forward.

“There is no one more committed to serving the public than the employees of this agency, and there should be no question that they strive every day to serve the vulnerable populations to whom they have committed their careers,” Saul wrote.

Nevertheless, it is not yet known exactly when the payments will be distributed but the IRS said it will provide more information through its website.

More batches of stimulus payments will be sent via direct deposit and by mail over the next several weeks. For most, no further action will be necessary to receive the funds. If you are a Social Security beneficiary, you can expect to receive your stimulus check payment as you would your normal benefits, officials said.

If you still have questions and want to know the destination of your stimulus check, you should track it through the IRS Get My Payment tool.

