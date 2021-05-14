30 Gift Ideas for Sister-in-Law 2021 – Cute Gifts for Sister-in-Law

Courtesy

If you’ve been sitting in your bed for hours on your laptop, scrolling through the depths of the Internet to find your sister-in-law the most perfect and thoughtful gift but, unforch, haven’t found a winner yet, then listen up. I understand how hard it is to find that star present (gift-giving is no easy feat). But good thing I’ve put together this vast list of the best gift ideas for your sister-in-law. (Honestly, you can just thank me later!)

Whether you’ve only known them for a short amount of time or they’ve been in your life for years, I’m sure you’ll find something here that she’ll absolutely love. From a gorgeous dress that she’ll look stunning in to a smart garden she’ll barely have to tend to and even a margarita kit she’ll be obsessed with, you’ll come across an item that’ll totally speak to her likings . Shop these 30 picks, below, and make sure to let her know you thought of these ideas all on your own (wink wink). And if you’re also trying to find gifts for other important people in your life — mom, dad, brother, or maybe your cousin — team Cosmo can help ya there too!

1

this silk pillowcase

Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase SLIP nordstrom.com

$ 89.00

Something she might want to buy for herself, but has been pushing off: a silk pillowcase. This luxe one from Slip will give her a beauty treatment every night with its anti-aging, antisleep crease, and anti-bed head benefits.

two

these wine stoppers

Wine Stoppers + Gift Box The Only Gift Worth Giving amazon.com

$ 14.95

You know she’s always accidentally throwing away her corks after she pops open some wine. Get her these fun wine stoppers that’ll save her from throwing out that unfinished bottle.

3

this smart garden

Click and Grow Smart Garden Click and Grow amazon.com

$ 99.95

With this smart garden, she can grow all sorts of herbs and veggies wherever in her home. Just drop in one of the plant pods it comes with, add some water, plug her in, and boom! She’s a plant mom!

4

this himalayan salt lamp

100% Authentic Natural Himalayan Salt Lamp

A Himalayan salt lamp is the perfect way to bring all the soothing vibes to their space.

5

this t-shirt dress

Oversized T-Shirt Dress

What’s so nice about an oversized T-shirt dress is that it doesn’t need any help with styling. Just throw her on with some sneaks or kitten heels and you’ll look put-together AF.

6

this i am candle

Double Wick Candle PontieWax etsy.com

$ 22.00

You can never go wrong with gifting a candle. This one from Pontie Wax is 100 percent soy and has notes of mahogany and sandalwood.

7

this sweet purse

Gabbi Bag – Beer

Bags are an essential piece to any ‘fit. And this neutral bb will look sooo good with all her summer lewks.

8

this margarita kit

Strawberry Margarita Cocktail Kit

It’s margarita time! Treat her to this strawberry margarita kit if she’s a tequila fan.

9

these white sneakers

Comme des Garçons PLAY x Converse Chuck Taylor COMME DES GARCONS PLAY nordstrom.com

$ 150.00

There’s an everyday sneaker and then there’s a ~ going out ~ sneaker. Get her these ones from the Comme des Garçons PLAY x Converse Chuck Taylor collab that’ll elevate her casual look without trying too hard.

10

these stunning earrings

14k Triangle Pearl Stud Earrings Mateo shopbop.com

$ 262.50

Pearl earrings are absolutely timeless, and this pretty pair from Mateo are ones she’ll adore so much. She can easily dress them up or dress them down.

eleven

this skincare and makeup set

The Dewy Look

Gift her a makeup set from the one and only Glossier. This Dewy Look package is a skincare and makeup trio, so she can get the best of both worlds.

12

this astrology zip pouch

Woven Astrology Zip Pouch Carmel and Terrell Swan uncommongoods.com

$ 34.00

Got an astrology-obsessed sister-in-law? She’s going to be squealing over this zip pouch with her zodiac sign stitched on it.

13

this kit from mama-to-bes

Honest Mama Beyond the Bump Kit

If she’s expecting a lil one soon, she’ll be forever grateful to you when you get her this Beyond the Bump kit. It comes with soaking salts, a glow-inducing body oil, an ultra-hydrating body lotion, and a safely soothing nip balm.

14

this blue maxi

Bohemian Floral Printed Strapless Maxi

Add this darling flowy maxi to her dress collection. I guarantee it’ll become a closet staple these coming summer months.

fifteen

these hair clips

Big Hair Claw Clips

I 👏 swear 👏 to 👏 you 👏 that she needs more claw clips. She just does. Don’t ask questions.

16

this three-in-one shopping bag

Reversible 3-in-1 Shopping Bag Desigual Desigual.com

$ 115.95

This bag isn’t just one bag — it’s three! Wear the floral print if you want a colorful vibe or the brown leather side if you’re looking for a sophisticated feel. And bring out the lil pouch if you don’t want to work with straps.

17

this sweat set

Two Piece Outfit PRETTYGARDEN amazon.com

$ 31.99

Two-piece sweat sets are the new * it * thing at the moment. Get her on the wave with this super affordable one from Amazon.

18

these lip masks

All Natural Infused Lip Mask- 5 Pack KNC Beauty sephora.com

$ 25.00

Throw in these lip masks from KNC Beauty into her gift bag. They’ll give her plump and hydrated lips without all the harsh chemicals.

19

this fluffy blanket

In the Wild Throw Blanket Barefoot Dreams nordstrom.com

$ 180.00

Give her the gift of a dreamy snuggle sesh with this super plush throw.

twenty

these stretchy leggings

High Waist 7/8 Crop Legging Core 10 amazon.com

$ 42.10

These top-rated high-waist leggings are a must. They’re soft, squat-proof, and mega stylish. Plus, you know she can never have enough leggings in her life!

twenty-one

this hairdryer set

Supersonic Hair Dryer Gift Set dyson sephora.com

$ 399.00

Honestly, luxe hair tools are where it’s at. And she’s going to loveee this limited edition hairdryer and comb set from Dyson.

22

this pots and pans set

Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set Ayesha Curry Kitchenware amazon.com

$ 175.99

Upgrade her current worn-out cookware set with these pots and pans by Ayesha Curry. Affordable, stylish, and high-quality — now that’s a triple threat.

2. 3

these sunnies

Air Heart Sunglasses Le Specs revolve.com

$ 69.00

Sleek, big sunglasses are a must in a woman’s wardrobe. And if your sister-in-law is in need of some, go for this gem from Le Specs. She’ll be going back to them over and over again.

24

these wireless headphones

AirPods Pro Apple amazon.com $ 249.00

$ 197.00 (21% off)

IMO, everyone needs a pair of wireless headphones. And these cult-faves from Apple are the cheapest they’ve ever been — less than $ 200 — on Amazon RN. Go ahead and grab yourself a pair, too. This deal is that good.

25

this chic top

Folded One Shoulder Top The Range revolve.com

$ 165.00

This cream one-shoulder top is practically begging to be a part of your sister-in-law’s closet! Look how stunning it is !!

26

this durable suitcase

The Bigger Carry-On Away awaytravel.com

$ 245.00

If she’s always jetting off to a new place, she’ll appreciate the heck outta you when she sees that you got her the renowned Away suitcase. It’s chic, spacious, and comes with a built-in charger.

27

this plush robe

Classic Bathrobe Parachute Home parachutehome.com

$ 99.00

She’ll be living her best life in this soft Turkish cotton robe as soon as she gets her hands on it. Promise.

28

this lively mini

Pink Mixed Fruits Mini Dress FARM Rio shopbop.com

$ 129.50

You just found her the dress she’s going to be wearing allllll summer long. This fruity number from Farm Rio can definitely be dressed up or down, simply depending on her shoe choice.

29

this personalized necklace

Pavé Initial Pendant Necklace NADRI nordstrom.com

$ 55.00

Nothing says sentimental and thoughtful like an initial pendant necklace. This one from NADRI is under $ 100 (!!) and is made out of cubic zirconia.

30

these stylish heels

Louella White High Heel Sandals

I’m this close to adding this to MY cart. If your sister-in-law is a big shoe fanatic, she’s going to be obsessed with these braided sandals from Lulu’s. (They also come in a nude and pink color if you think she won’t be feelin ‘the white.) Also, peep that under- $ 40 price tag!

