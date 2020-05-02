At Genbeta we always try to recommend the best services and apps available, whether for Windows, Linux, Mac, the web, or even mobile. But if we know something that we all like, it is when we get good tools that are also free, and those are not lacking.

This time we have used the experience and collective intelligence of the editors of Genbeta and other colleagues in the rest of the Webedia media to tell us about their favorite programs, and here we have finished with a long and complete list with 30 free applications that we use the editors in both Windows and macOS.

Typora, Mini Diary

Recommended by: Santi Araujo – Editor at Genbeta

Typora is one of the first applications that I install on each new computer (or every time I format it), since it is one of the best options if looking for a Markdown text editor. In addition to having an impeccable design and operation, it is completely free.

It is ideal for those users who are looking for a minimalist solution, and is available for Windows, macOS and Linux. I think that we are many Genbeta editors who love this tool, since it usually appears in the essential application guides.

Mini Diary is an application free, open source and available for Linux, macOS and Windows that will allow us to remember the important things that happen to us every day.

Also, you can export and import all your journal to take it wherever you want. A good idea could be to save the database in the cloud (Dropbox, OneDrive, etc.), and thus have it always accessible and safe.

Tweeten, AppCleaner

Recommended by: Antonio Saban – Editor at Genbeta

One of my free applications for Windows (and for Mac) is Tweeten. Is about a Twitter client that most people will find it very familiar, because it is based on Tweetdeck. Since Twitter took control of this application, it has never been one of its priorities, as the web or mobile applications are.

Tweeten includes many of the functions that I personally would like to see in Tweetdeck, such as the one that offers the possibility of downloading videos, the integrated search for GIFs in Giphy (and downloading them) or the selector for Emojis. All this, with regular updates and without losing anything regarding the Tweetdeck that many people use on a daily basis. Also, if you prefer, you can also use Tweeten as a Chrome extension.

Something that is not usually talked about much in macOS is the application uninstalls. While in Windows they usually come with an integrated uninstaller, or we can resort to Add or Remove Programs, what is usually done in the Apple system is to delete the applications by dragging them to the trash. It is a practice that is wrong because we leave a lot of information about applications uncleaned throughout the system.

In order to eliminate the executable file and all that ‘junk’ I use AppCleaner, an application on which I drag any application to uninstall it in a single click, saying goodbye to configuration files, bug reports, etc.

KeePass

Recommended by: Toni Castillo – Editor at Genbeta

Although I was always reluctant to save passwords in a tool, as safe and useful as it was, there came a time when I needed a yes or yes. And the chosen one was KeePass. This is a free password manager and quite powerful open source.

I use it in Windows and Android, in this last system thanks to an unofficial application that treats the database in an excellent way. If administrators with a very careful interface like 1Password or LastPass have ever been used, perhaps this tool is not for you. If you are looking for effectiveness and it gives you a bit of a minimalist and careful interface, try KeePass.

Greenshot

Recommended by: Ricardo Aguilar – Editor at Genbeta

The tool of windows screenshots I find it useful, but quite slow and less versatile. In my work I need maximum precision, as well as having the routes and formats in which I export the captures at hand, and with Greenshot I have everything more controlled and at hand. Also, if you have a mouse with assignable buttons, you can practically turn it into a “system” tool.

Brave

Recommended by: José García Nieto – Editor at Xataka Móvil and Xataka Android

Brave is, in my opinion, one of the More interesting browsers for those looking for a similar alternative to Google Chome that … is not Google Chrome. I use it on the desktop and on the iPhone (it has cross-platform synchronization, although it is in beta) and I do it for various reasons.

One, because it is much faster than Chrome loading pages and consumes less resources. Two, it allows you to block cookies, scripts and background content playback. Three, because it has a default built-in ad blocker that can be configured to work according to which websites, and four, because it is compatible with Chrome extensions, and here a server cannot live without LastPass.

I have tried to abandon Chrome repeatedly trying Edge, Firefox and Opera, but it was not until I met Brave that I managed to put it aside in my day to day.

Lightshot, Firefox, Putty, WinSCP

Recommended by: Javier Pastor – Editor at Xataka

Lightshot: I have tried various screen capture tools and LightShot seems especially remarkable for its simplicity of use and minimalism. Nothing is complicated, and although that may make it a bit short (nothing to edit images after capturing them, for example) in my opinion it’s perfect if you just want to take screenshots.

Firefox: totally shadowed by Chrome, the Open Source browser par excellence -Chrome is based on Chromium, but it is not free software per se- it has won integers after last year’s big review of Firefox Quantum, and its privacy protection, although not perfect, is enough argument for you to choose it in favor from Chrome, for example.

Putty: although there are other ways of access remote serversPutty is a classic and practical SSH session manager. No frills, with a somewhat cumbersome configuration if you do not know what you are doing, but very direct if you know where you move. Perfect for having quick and direct access to SSH connections to remote machines and in my case managing the VPS in which I have my personal blog.

WinSCP: fulfills the same function as Putty, but in this case for connect via SFTP and transfer file to and from my server if I need it. I use it much less, but if you have the sessions saved in Putty and you install WinSCP, the wizard detects it and automatically creates those shortcuts also in WinSCP so you don’t have to reconfigure those remote servers. Fantastic.

Plex, Spotify, Pushbullet

Recommended by: César Muela – Editorial Coordinator of WebediaES

Plex: for me the indispensable multimedia center at home and that I mainly use to watch movies, series or documentaries that I have on my PC on my television. It can also be used to organize and play your local music and has the option to install specific content channels such as National Geographic, CNN or Canal Historia. To this day I am still surprised that such a useful tool can be used for free.

Spotify: most of the time I’m in front of the PC I have music on, and here the application that I use for comfort and efficiency is Spotify. In my case I pay the Premium mode, but in its free modality I think it is more than enough for the large number of “casual listeners” who are only looking for a background music.

Pushbullet: I always have my mobile phone silent and that’s why I need a service that notifies me, for example, when they call me. Pushbullet fulfills this function and also helps me to better manage notifications of mail, Whatsapp or Telegram and the typical SMS that arrive when you are buying something online. When I need to focus to the fullest, I simply silence Pushbullet for as long as it is.

The new Windows Clippings

Recommended by: Laura Ruiz-Ocaña – Webedia Product Leader

Crop and sketch: because the native (old) solution for screenshots is a potato, especially when you have multiple monitors, and in jobs where you have to be saying “look here this looks bad” making a quick cut is essential.

GIMP, Libre Office, DaVinci Resolve

Recommended by: Josep Camós – Director of Motorpasión

GIMP: Imagen editor ugly but practical. For four quick fixes it works, and I don’t need a Photoshop.

LibreOffice: (Calc actually) at the level I use in terms of spreadsheets, including macros, shot to spare. In fact, Calc macros can be cleaner than Excel macros. Downside: Excel for advanced uses is friendlier.

DaVinci Resolve: simply the most complete nonlinear video editor I’ve seen, and I’ve seen quite a few. Its point against is that it has a somewhat steep learning curve, but well … In worse places we have toreao.

These give me what I need for the level that I use them and I have been working with them for years, on this PC I did not want to put anything pirate, and I spend paying X a month for having applications to work. I work to collect, not to throw money.

Notepad ++, Paint.Net, AstroGrep, Caliber, ShareX, VLC and Winamp

Recommended by: Marcos Merino – Editor at Xataka

Notepad ++: a Hypervitamin Notepad, multi-tab and that automatically saves changes.

Paint.Net: a program for whom Paint is too small and Photoshop is too big.

AstroGrep: a very complete alternative to Windows file searches -that, at least in my case, tend to do strange things-.

Caliber: ebook collection manager, a little ugly, but the best I know, free or not.

ShareX: custom screen capture in image or video, with online sharing functions.

VLC and WinAmp: I find it offensive to justify it xD

Monosnap, Flume, Reeder, Silicon, Gifcam

Recommended by: Gabriela González – Editor in Genbeta

Finally, I have left my personal recommendations in some very little known apps since I also agree with my colleagues in several of theirs and we did not want to repeat anything.

The first is Monosnap, a simple tool for capture and also record the screen in both Windows and macOS. Although my own system options have improved a lot, especially in the latest updates, I still find that this one is much better and its editor to add things to the screenshots is very complete and easy to use.

Flume is great Instagram client for macOSIn the absence of an official app like they have in Windows 10, this is the best free option available on Mac without a doubt, although don’t expect it to be useful for uploading photos.

Reeder is an RSS feed reader for Mac, especially for those who refuse to abandon their feed list and still consume media content as well and not just from social media.

Silicon is a great little utility for macOS that lets us put a Spotify mini-player on the desktop to control music. It has become one of my favorite little programs.

Gifcam is a must if you work a lot with GIFs, it is a portable tool for Windows that lets you create a GIF from a recording of any part of your screenYou can resize it and you can also adjust the FPS.