Once the return of football behind closed doors has been confirmed, officially announced this Friday by the Higher Sports Council (CSD) for Thursday, June 11 with the Sevilla-Betis derby, LaLiga is already working to develop the following season with as normal as possible. Within those plans, which contemplate the intention to start the next course on September 12, and whenever Health authorizes it, the possibility that fans can start to return to the fields in a reduced percentage, 30%, gains strength. with the start of the next campaign. Neither the Government nor the employers now discard an idea that seemed distant a few weeks ago, but which is currently seen as the intermediate step to fill the stadiums in January 2021.

“Together with the Bundesliga we have led the work of playing again and we will do it in filling the stadiums with people again. There will be no before and after, in 2021 we will return to normal normality, ”the employer’s president, Javier Tebas, announced on Friday in a virtual forum organized by the Marca newspaper. The option to start LaLiga 2020-21 with a 30% influx in the stadiums is welcomed by the president of the CSD, Irene Lozano, although with the necessary precautions at the moment. Premier Chief Executive Richard Masters confirmed that there is “optimism” in the English league regarding the return of fans “in stages” to the stadiums from the summer. The Serbian league will allow from June 1 the occupation of the stadiums keeping a meter away, and the Russian competition will begin testing at the end of that month an access to the venues of 10% of their capacity.

A couple of months after the start of next year’s LaLiga, expecting a good evolution of the pandemic situation and attending again to the orders of the health authorities, this capacity would increase to 50%, in which it would be the last test before being able to occupy the stands 100% as early as January 2021, according to the employers’ forecasts.

The clubs have been aware of LaLiga’s intentions for several weeks. Some, like Sevilla and Valencia, have already dropped the possibility in the compensation measures presented to the partners. In them, both entities have offered several alternatives, among which are the reimbursement of the proportional part corresponding to the matches not played this course or, in case of renouncing it, provide advantages to access the tickets that would be put on sale for the matches of the following league between September and December.

Both have been the first to open the door to the possibility, which could bring them income that just a month ago seemed ruled out. Others, however, have taken different paths. Clubs like Granada, Valladolid, Celta, Real Sociedad, Alavés, Eibar and Espanyol announced their commitment to return the money. Atlético opted for a price freeze and a 20% discount on next season’s subscription.

At the other extreme, only Leganés has joined Getafe, which was the first to make it official that it would renew the subscription for the next academic year free of charge, a decision that did not sit well with the other clubs when they understood that they could work in a collective measure. . Entities such as Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Athletic, Villarreal and Betis have not made a move in this regard.

Hostel and Tourism

But not only the clubs could benefit from the return of the public to the stadiums. According to a study published by the consultancy Price Waterhouse Coopers, of the nearly 16,000 million euros of economic impact generated each year by the football industry in Spain, 1,300 come from bars and tourism around match days. Two sectors that, if the fans could finally return from September 12, would partially suffocate the unexpected blow suffered by one of their main sources of income.

A date that, if confirmed, could end up becoming an obstacle for the five Spanish clubs that are still immersed in European competitions. UEFA intends to reserve the month of August for the Champions League, in which Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Atlético are still alive, and the Europa League, in which Getafe and Sevilla have to compete in their round of 16 duels .

That month dedicated to European competitions would end with the Champions League final, scheduled for August 28 or 29. A week before the Europa League would take place, so that the teams that advance would hardly have two or three weeks of preparation, as long as they gave up the holidays, before the start dates that LaLiga intends to establish for the next championship .

Silence or virtual stands

Thebes confirmed that LaLiga is working on the option of offering viewers various possibilities to make up for the absence of an audience in the stands: “In the Bundesliga they have chosen virtual sound with great success. We want to give the fans the alternative: silence or virtualization of the stands, with audiences and sound. The evidence I have seen is very striking. ”