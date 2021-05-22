30 euros less than Amazon

80 euros discount for the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, which can be yours for only 199 euros.

The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G It already boasted of being the cheapest Samsung mobile with 5G, but it is even cheaper after the offer that it stars in its own Samsung official store. The launch price of the 64 GB version is 279 euros, although now it can be yours for just 199 euros.

The discount offered by Samsung is even better than amazon, because in that electronic commerce the Galaxy A32 5G is for 227 euros, 30 euros more. 5G connectivity, MediaTek processor and 5,000 mAh battery stand out in the list of specifications of this mobile, but there is more.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G at the best price

The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G has, first of all, a very nice design, with straight lines and careful photographic module that resembles the aesthetics of the Galaxy S21. On the front there is a TFT screen of 6.5 inches, with HD + resolution, with a notch in the shape of a drop of water that houses the 13 MP front camera.

Your processor is a MediaTek Dimensity 720, with built-in 5G modem to connect to the latest and fastest networks. It also equips 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage, which can be expanded by microSD up to 1TB. The operating system is as expected, One UI 3 based on Android 11.

There are four cameras on the back, being the main one of 48 MP. For more versatile photography, the Galaxy A32 5G has an 8 MP wide angle, 5 MP macro, and 2 MP depth sensor.

You will not have to be glued to the charger all day if you choose to buy this smartphone, as it has a 5,000 mAh battery that will overcome the day of use without messy. To reduce waiting time, it also has 15W fast charge. In short, a good 5G mobile that can now be yours for just 199 euros if you buy it from the official Samsung store.

Best alternative stores to buy the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

The truth is that the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G currently stars in bargain prices in different stores beyond Samsung. One of them is PcComponents, where you can buy it for 195 euros. You can also get him at Phone House, where it is for 199 euros, and in Fnac, where it is also for 199 euros.

