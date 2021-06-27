30 Celebs Whose Real Names You Will Never Guess

If some stars’ names sound too good to be true, that’s because, most likely, they are.

Believe it or not, a lot of celebs change their names when they enter the entertainment industry. Whether it’s because fans have a crazy hard time pronouncing them, or there’s a childhood nickname that just stuck over the years, plenty of famous faces switch up their monikers.

Some stars, like Miley Cyrus and Frank ocean, have even made their name change legal. The way Frank Ocean sees it, “None of us are our names. If you don’t like your name then change your name.”

And it seems like a lot of other singers and actors agree with him.

Jennifer Aniston, Lady Gaga and even Jamie foxx reinvented themselves by making the switch years ago, and now it’s weird to even think that they could go by anything other than their stage names.