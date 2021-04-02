30 cases of clots identified among 18 million vaccinated with AstraZeneca serum in the UK

British regulators have identified 30 cases of rare blood clots among people vaccinated with AstraZeneca in the UK, but they have emphasized the benefits of this preparation to combat covid-19.

The Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has insisted today that the risks associated with these clots are “very small” and that the population should accept the vaccine when it is offered.

These cases have been seen among the 18.1 million people who received this vaccine in the UK until the end of March.

Of the 30 incidents, 22 correspond to venous brain thrombi (CVST) and eight to other problems related to blood clotting with low platelets.

Adam Finn, a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) – in charge of the country’s vaccination plan – pointed out that the preparation is, “by far, the safest option to reduce the risks of becoming seriously ill or die from covid-19 “.

Finn, from the English University of Bristol, told the media on Friday that these cases are “very carefully researched to better understand” if there is some kind of “chance link to vaccination”.

“Getting the vaccine is by far the safest option”

“Nevertheless, the extreme rarity of these cases in the context of many millions of doses that have been administered means that the decision about the risk or benefit that people face when they are invited to receive the covid-19 vaccine is simple: receiving the vaccine is, of course, by far the safest option. “

Regulators have specified that have not received reports of clot problems in those vaccinated with the preparation from BioNTech / Pfizer.

This information comes to light after Germany decides to suspend the use of AstraZeneca for people under 60 years of age fearing a possible link with clots.

Meanwhile, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had already indicated that “there was no evidence “to restrict the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine among the population.

In addition to this preparation, the United Kingdom is vaccinating with Pfizer and more of 30 million people have already received at least the first of the two doses of these vaccines.