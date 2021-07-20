30 Brands Amazon Secretly Has On Sale Right Now

Courtesy

Like any serious shopper, I love a good sale. The best days of the year are ones when I’m getting major discounts on all my favorite wardrobe essentials. (Bonus points if I get to do it from home !!!) So, uh, it’s probably no surprise to anyone if I told you I treat big shopping days like Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday / Cyber ​​Monday as if I’m heading to the Super Bowl. I’m talking spreadsheets, multiple opened tabs, credit card at the ready kind of browsing goes down when those special days hit.

But currently, I’m in my off-season, patiently awaiting my next big score (ie, Nordstrom Anniversary Sale). So to pass the time, I thought I’d do a little perusing through the pages of Amazon to see if there were any hidden deals — and, boy, did we hit the jackpot! Think Sweaty Betty’s best-selling Power leggings selling for 40 percent off the retail price, celeb-loved handbags on markdown, and white sneakers so versatile they have a royal family stamp of approval. But as any good shopper knows, deals this good won’t be around forever, especially now that I’ve shared my little secret. Therefore, get shopping !!!

1

These Dazzling Earrings

Shooting Star Ear Climbers

Betsey Johnson amazon.com

$ 25 $ 18.39 (26% off)

Stunning enough to wear on its own but can easily be paired with other earrings. To quote Miss Hannah Montana, “You get the best of both worlds.”

two

This Tie-Dyed Sundress

Split Maxi Dress

SheKiss amazon.com

$ 45.99 $ 25.99 (43% off)

Something about a high-slit just speaks to me. Pair with your favorite heels for a dressed-up look, or keep it casual with a pair of sandals.

3

This Minimalistic Purse

Chain Hobo Handbag

Rebecca Minkoff amazon.com

$ 146.91 $ 122.29 (17% off)

Chainlink straps were all over the fall 2021 runways, so get ready to see a lot of bags reppin ‘them this autumn. Get ahead of the crowds, and pick up this off-white bag from Rebecca Minkoff a little early. (Thank me later!)

4

This Pair of Denim Pants

Good Waist with Chewed Hem Jeans

Good American amazon.com

$ 160 $ ​​118.30 (30% off)

The perfect pair of frayed jeans doesn’t exist.

5

This Flirty Top

Cropped Cami Floral Top

For Love & Lemons amazon.com

$ 112 $ 95.21 (15% off)

A tank top and halter top in one? Come to mama! But seriously, how stunning is this floral print?

6

These ’90s Inspired Sunnies

Unreal Sunglasses

Le Specs amazon.com

$ 79 $ 75.00 (5% off)

Dua Lipa, Sophie Turner, and Beyoncé are just some of the celebs who love and adore the eyewear brand Le Specs. Frankly, with how cute (and versatile) this rectangular pair is, I don’t blame them!

7

These Royal-Approved Sneakers

2790 Acotw Platform Fashion Sneaker

Superga amazon.com

$ 79 $ 59.99 (24% off)

Generations of royals (ie, Princess Diana and Kate Middleton) love the footwear brand Superga. Just look at how timeless they are!

8

This Ultra-Comfy Undergarment

Reg Unlined Microfiber Demi Cup Bra

Savage X Fenty amazon.com

$ 44 $ 36.78 (16% off)

It only makes sense for a woman as iconic as Rihanna to make a bra so comfortable it feels like you’re wearing nothing at all.

9

This Classic Pair of Shorts

501 Original Shorts

Levi’s amazon.com

$ 49.50 $ 34.99 (29% off)

Denim shorts and summertime are a match made in heaven. PS Other colors are available at this price, too, in case you feel like a haul is in order.

10

These Animal Print Shoes

Danica Square Toe Sandals

Villa Rouge amazon.com

$ 155 $ 77.50 (50% off)

Statement shoe! Statement shoe! Statement shoe! Pair these with your favorite LBD, or get a little more wild and opt for a neon-colored dress.

eleven

This 2-In-1 Dress

Whisper Light Ruffle Dress

French Connection amazon.com

$ 76.16 $ 49.99 (34% off)

The ruffle neck detailing on this dress can also slide down to rest on your shoulders if you want to show a little more skin. It also comes in black, yellow, off-white, and four other gorgeous colors.

12

This Timepiece

Jacqueline Quartz Stainless Steel and Leather Watch

Fossil amazon.com

$ 99 $ 50.18 (49% off)

Gotta love an easy-to-wear watch that just goes with everything. Add a bit of glam, and stack this alongside your favorite bracelets.

13

This Pack of Super Soft Underwear

Cotton Stretch Logo Multipack Bikini Panty

Calvin Klein amazon.com

$ 49 $ 29.98 (39% off)

I’m 99 percent sure there’s no such thing as owning too much underwear, especially when you can get it for this price.

14

These Best Selling Leggings

Power 7/8 Workout Leggings

Sweaty Betty amazon.com

$ 100 $ 60 (40% off)

FYI: One pair of these workout leggings sells every 60 seconds! They work for yoga, spinning, barre, HIIT, and any other activities you see fit.

fifteen

These Retro Aviators

RB4125 Cats 5000 Sunglasses

Ray-Ban amazon.com

$ 176 $ 123.20 (52.80% off)

Your sunglass collection looking like it needs a bit of spice? Pick up these vintage-inspired shades from Ray-Ban. The gradient lenses are next-level cool.

16

This Life Changing Sleep Cap

Satin Lined Sleep Cap

Grace Eleyae GE amazon.com

$ 21.99 $ 19.99 (9% off)



Satin caps, like this one, protect your hair from breakage and the always dreaded bedhead. A perfect hair day for less than $ 20? Uh, sold!

17

This Fan Fave Sneaker

Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe

adidas amazon.com

$ 70 $ 47.41 (32% off)

With over 44,000 five-star reviews and counting, these running shoes will have you hitting the gym (or running errands) in a breeze.

18

This Wise Tote

Oprah Winfrey Quote Tote Bag

lightning and honey amazon.com

$ 65 $ 49 (25% off)

A bag that displays a quote from the iconic Oprah Winfrey but also has two internal zipper pockets? I’m in love!

19

These Embroidered Joggers

NYC Slim Joggers

Alice + Olivia amazon.com

$ 350 $ 245 (30% off)

Bring a bit of flower power to your loungewear attire with these French terry fitted sweats from New York City brand Alice + Olivia.

twenty

This Fall-Colored Bag

Crossbody Vegan Leather Metal Chain Adjustable Purse

$ 61.99 $ 44.33 (29% off)

You know that celeb-fave handbag brand I was talking about earlier? Here is one of JW Pei’s bags in all its discounted glory. Talk about the perfect bag for fall!

twenty-one

This Versatile Boot

Laguna Chelsea Boot

Sam Edelman amazon.com

$ 150 $ 99 (34% off)

If you thought your black boots were a staple in your closet, wait until you bring these babies in for a spin. (Spoiler alert: they go with everything !!!)

22

This Ruffle-Trimmed Sweater

Warwick pullover

LOVESHACKFANCY amazon.com

$ 295 $ 206.50 (30% ofF)

Grandma’s favorite sweater, but make it chic.

2. 3

These Luxe Biker Shorts

Luke Bike Shorts

WAYF amazon.com

$ 52 $ 31.20 (40% off)

Loungewear, but make it fashion !! This pair of bottoms deserve to be paraded around in other places besides your living room.

24

These Furry Slides

Shearling Slides

APL: Athletic Propulsion Labs amazon.com

$ 150 $ 75 (50% off)

A shoe with soft sherpa lining makes my heart flutter, okay ?!

25

This Leather Moment

Ida Faux Leather Top

STAUD amazon.com

$ 250 $ 150 (40% off)

This peplum top is just the right amount of flirty and edgy. After all, I’m here for a bit of zest when it comes to coming up with an outfit.

26

This Day To Night Skirt

Palette Layered Wrap Midi Skirt

ASTR the label amazon.com

$ 17.24 $ 8.99 (48% off)

Wear this with a white puffy blouse when you’re back in the office, and then switch gears with a cream-colored tank top for after-work drinks. Viola!

27

These Understated Earrings

Maggie Huggie Earrings

Kendra Scott amazon.com

$ 38.00 $ 35.99 (5% off)

When you want an accessory that’s a bit understated, a huggie hoop is always a good idea.

28

This Stylish One Piece

The Anne Marie One Piece

Solid & Striped amazon.com

$ 158 $ 90 (43% off)

Summer’s not over yet my friends! This cream-colored swimsuit with a low back will look real good poolside.

29

These Camo Biker Shorts

High-Waist Vapor Shorts

Alo Yoga amazon.com

$ 64 $ 40 (38% off)

The activewear brand, adored by tons of celebrities from Gigi Hadid to Kendall Jenner, makes some seriously great activewear — which is why the camo version of their uber-popular Vapor bike short is a must-buy (especially for that price !!).

30

These Colorful Slippers

Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper

UGG amazon.com

$ 109.95 $ 80.09 (27% off)

Step up your at-home footwear game with these ADORABLE flowery slippers. If orange isn’t your usual go-to color, they come in a hot pink and neon yellow shade, as well.

