30 Black-Owned Candle Companies – Best Black-Owned Candles

IDK about you, but I live for candles. My collection of delectable-smelling votives is ever-growing, and whenever I’m in need of a pick-me-up, I know I’m always just a matchstick away from pure zen. I’m just sayin ‘: You can never have too many candles (they’re like throw pillows IMO), which is exactly why I put together a list of 30 Black-owned candle companies you must welcome into your home.

We all have certain ~ vibes ~ we want from a candle. Sometimes we’re in the mood for something fruity, or we wanna light up a scent that’s a little warmer and spicier. Whatever you’re feeling, I know a brand that’ll give you want you’re looking for–and they’re all listed, below. Here, some of our favorite Black-owned candle companies you need to put your money on, STAT.

to sugary one

Cloud Dream Candle Forvr Mood forvrmood.com

$ 38.00

If you’re into sweet and fruity scents, you’ll love this one that has notes of lychee, raspberry, vanilla bean, and more.

a summer-time vibe

Bohemian Nights Copper Wings Candle Co copperwingscandleco.com

$ 28.00

“This candle is what dreams are made of,” said an eager reviewer. Honestly, if that bold sentence isn’t enough for you to cop this gorgeous orange, patchouli, and cardamom-scented beauty then IDK what is.

a soothing one

Green Tea & Lemongrass Soy Candle Pretty Honest Shop prettyhonestshop.com

$ 24.00

No harmful chemicals or additives here! This soy wax candle is a cleaner burn than paraffin — plus, it has a lead-free, cotton wick.

one for those chillier days and nights

Bold Awakening Candlessentials candlessentials.com

$ 32.00

Looking for a go-to fall candle? Bold Awakening from Candlessentials is the winner. She’s made up of crisp green apple, tart red currant, and citrusy orange smells that’ll make the vibe of your home feel super warm and cozy.

one that looks like expensive home décor

Giant Warm Vanilla Sugar Candle ColossalCandles etsy.com

$ 89.95

You’ll literally won’t have to buy a candle for another year when you invest in this giant, vanilla piece of gold. (And its tub makes for a fun piece of décor!)

Unlax Candles unlaxcandles.com

$ 25.00

Now you can get that rose garden experience without actually having to walk through a rose garden.

an empowering one

Love Thy Self IgniteYourPeace etsy.com

$ 19.27

Perfect to display on your vanity or at your bedside table, this “Love Thy Self” candle will be a constant motivator and it’ll fill your room with gorge jasmine and tonka bean scents.

one infused with crystals

Free Spirit One Eleven Candles oneelevencandles.com

$ 11.00

Not only does this cinnamon- and apple-scented candle smell amazing, you can also use it to refocus on your energy, thanks to the gorgeous sunstone crystals embedded in the wax. According to the description, sunstone encourages personal power, freedom, and joy. (And we love the sound of that!)

this one that gives back

Smells Like It’s Time For A Change TerraMaterStudio etsy.com

$ 21.95

This candle does so much more than just smell good (and man, does it smell great). TerraMaterStudio donates 50 percent of all proceeds from this candle to the Equal Justice Initiative — and that’s certainly a buy that you can feel great about.



a rich-smelling one

Hustle Harder Premium I’m Candle Jay & Lynn Co jayandlynnco.com

$ 17.00

Never met a candle that matched my energy until now. Hello to my new work buddy, Hustle Harder, who gives off a refreshing yet powerful smell.

A refillable one

The Nero Marquina Black Marble Scented Candle Gilded gildedbody.com

$ 68.00

It’ll be hard to part ways with this black onyx vessel once it finishes burning. And you don’t have to, thanks to the refillable design.

A silhouette one

Bré Body Candle

Beyond Interior beyond-interior.com

You’ll have to be lucky to find these artsy beeswax candles in stock. Fans are constantly buying them out, but they’re definitely worth the wait.

A shiny one

Brandy Leather Candle Joe and Monroe joeandmonroe.com

$ 42.00

Gold accents instantly add a touch of glam to any room. So make sure this tobacco-scented beauty is sitting smack dab in the middle of your coffee table.

A one-of-a-kind

Heirloom Artisan Candle Laguna Candles amazon.com

$ 149.00

This gorgeous work of art is for the folks who need something pretty to add to an empty shelf.

A handmade one

Vanilla & Amber Soy Candle Dorothy B & Co. etsy.com

$ 21.00

The tin lid on this jar is giving me throwback Mason jar vibes. What’s even better: It’s handmade in Brooklyn, so every order is unique.

A luxe one

“Savoy” Luxury Candle harlem candle company harlemcandlecompany.com

$ 45.00

I’m gonna go ahead and apologize right now because you are going to want to buy all of Harlem Candle Co.’s scents. Start with this one that is inspired by Harlem’s glamorous Savoy Ballroom.

An outdoorsy one

An Open Candle Predominantly Black predominantlyblack.com

$ 25.00

If winter makes you wish that you were back at the beach, don’t pout, because the sea-salt notes in this candle will bring the scent into your room.

A Candle With A Playlist

Music Inspired Premium Soy Candles ShopTrebleandFlame etsy.com

$ 45.00

Callin ‘all music lovers! This company combines candles and tunes. Each candle purchase comes with a custom QR code that gives you access to a curated playlist. The song totally vibes with the candle’s aesthetic. Light ’em up and get your groove on!

A gold-flecked one

Melanin Goddess Glow Candle Bar glowcandlebar.net

$ 50.00

A candle designed for a queen? Say no more. This heavenly candle found a way to bottle it up and deliver it to you with a wooden wick that crackles like a fireplace. Plus, it’s topped with gold flakes … ooh la la!

A French-inspired one

Magnolia Blossom Marie Hunter mariehunterbeauty.com

$ 5.00

Is social distancing destroying your travel plans? If you answered “oui,” why not * try * to pretend that you’re in the city of light with this candle inspired by France that will fill your home with romantic florals.

This one with good vibes

Palo Santo Patchouli Candle BlkOrchidApothecary etsy.com

$ 12.75

If you’re a fan of warm, woodsy scents, cozy up to this scent that’s perfect for yoga, meditation, and any food show on Netflix, IMO.

A symbolic one

Casablanca Candle La Botica garmentory.com

$ 68.00

Zoom in on this chic candle and you’ll see coordinates that match the city-themed scents. I promise the Casablanca one will turn your home into summertime vibes.

A non-floral one

Mahogany Teakwood Soy Candle Aromaology etsy.com

$ 21.45

This candle will suit anyone who hates flowers and sweet-smelling stuff. This one has notes of mahogany, and a warm, and woody palette.

A magic one

Self-Love Ritual Candle

I vibe with anything that promotes self-love. AND you say it’s magic? Oooh … count me in. Light this candle for a lil ‘witchy fun!

A hype one

Inner Strength Candles Valerie Wray uncommongoods.com

$ 35.00

We all have shitty days. Light this candle to remind yourself that you’re a baller. Choose from any three sayings.

A Dessert one

Cinnamon Chai Dessert Candle WindingWickCandles etsy.com

$ 23.00

Calling all fellow sugar-lovers! (1) How cute is this candle? And, (2) I promise it will bring you back to your childhood mems. IDK if I want to eat it or light it …

A wine one

Lost In Sangria ShopVibesByLo etsy.com

$ 9.00

Nope, you can never have too much wine! Even if that means your candle is sangria scented …

A fresh one

Fresher Than A Motherf * cker PettyCandleCo etsy.com

$ 15.99

Reviews compare this scent to waking up with a cup of tea on a rainy Sunday morning. And guaranteed, with every light, you will be fresher than a motherf * cker.

To BLM one

BLM Be The Change Soy Candle NaturalAnniEssential etsy.com

$ 26.00

This amaze BLM soy candle comes in five scents: coconut bamboo, chili and mandarin, spiced honey, unscented, and my personal fave, black amber and plum.

A vibin ‘one

B! Tch Don’t Kill My Vibe DesertHippieShop etsy.com

$ 18.70

A positive energy candle that combines good vibes, aromatherapy, and a whole lotta personality.

