30 Best Pirate Makeup Looks and Ideas for Halloween 2021

@joooliaaaa, @mrodriguez_xoInstagram

K, is it just me or are you already completely over summer and looking straight ahead to fall? Yeah, I see you and I’m here for you during the difficult time that is June through September. But here’s an idea: Let’s just take a quick sec to pretend that it’s October and that we’re in full preparation mode for fall’s most iconic holiday. Yep, I’m talking about Halloween — and, IMO, the easiest way to get in the mood for the spooky season is to start finding the right costume. Now, IDK if you’re ready for this, but this year, you’re 100 percent joining me in wearing pirate makeup.

Seriously, pirate makeup is highly underrated when it comes to Halloween looks (anyone else immediately envision a 13-year-old boy with an eye patch and some black eyeliner?). But this season, pirate makeup is finally having its moment. Since I know you’re going to want to start practicing ASAP, I’ve rounded up the prettiest and coolest pirate makeup looks from all of Instagram (yup, I did that for you), from a spooky pirate skull to a really cute pirate princess look. So to prepare for Halloween like the little Autumn-loving pumpkin I know you are, keep scrolling for the 30 best pirate makeup looks.

Want more Halloween inspo? Thought so. Join Cosmo Unlocked today.

1 This Half-Skull Pirate Makeup Look

2 This Pink Pirate Makeup Idea

3 This Pretty Pirate Makeup

4 This Pirate Smokey Eye Makeup

5 This Classic Pirate Look

6 This Graphic Pirate Look

This pirate makeup is super eye-catching. The contrast of the graphic skull against the rest of the face is honestly so impressive. For something as detailed and bright as this, you’ll def want to start with a primer to make sure the look doesn’t start to blur after a few hours.

Recreate it with: Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion

7 This Eye Patch Pirate Makeup Idea

If you’re going the eye patch route with your pirate makeup (it honestly saves you half the time and effort, TBH), you really want to play up the makeup on that one eye. Layer on the mascara (or grab some false lashes), and really hollow out your eye with dark eyeshadow.

Recreate it with: Benefit They’re Real! Lengthening Mascara

8 This Purple Pirate Makeup

9 This Half Face Pirate Look

10 This Gothic Pirate Makeup Idea

11 This Subtle Pirate Makeup

If you like your Halloween makeup to be more of a vibe than a full on costume, look no further than this super cute and subtle pirate makeup. This look is all about the pretty eyeshadow, cream blush, and the subtle “X” on the cheeks to add the pirate-y touch.

Recreate it with: Hourglass Vanish Blush Stick

12 This Pirate Compass Makeup

13 This Pirate Skull Makeup Idea

15 This Captain Hook Inspired Pirate Makeup Idea

16 This ‘Pirates of The Caribbean’ Inspired Makeup

17 This Treasure Map Makeup Look

18 This Black and Gold Pirate Makeup Idea

19 This Bedazzled Pirate Makeup

20 This Skeleton Makeup Idea

This skeleton is definitely the more intricate of Halloween looks, but honestly the cool-AF result is worth it. I really love the orange and yellow shades here, which you typically don’t see in pirate makeup. Also: Don’t forget to start with a base of primer and foundation when doing a full-face like this.

Recreate it with: ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation

21 This Pirate Look With Red Eyeshadow

22 This Glam Pirate Look

Halloween in no way means you have to sacrifice looking pretty, obviously. This pirate makeup look is the sweet spot between pirate and glam, thanks to the gorgeous gold and purple eyeshadow and highlighted cheekbones.

Recreate it with: ColourPop Super Shock Highlighter

23 This Fortune Teller Pirate Makeup

Okay so, technically this isn’t a pirate look per se, but hear me out: In the fantasy world, while all fortune tellers are not pirates, some pirates can be fortune tellers if they want to be. Cool, now that we’re on the same page, please take a moment to admire the straight-up seamlessly blended eyeshadow moment here. PS I highly recommend a matte maroon lipstick to tie it all together.

Recreate it with: Nars Lipstick in Shrinagar

24 This Pirate Skull Mouth Idea

If you like the pirate skull idea but you don’t want to cover your entire face (it’s a lot, I get it), might I suggest this skull mouth instead? It’s still in the realm of pirates, it gives you the freedom to play around with your eye makeup, and it has a creepy mouth-sewn-shut kind of look.

Recreate it with: Snazaroo Classic Face and Body Paint in White

25 This Ghost Pirate Makeup Look

26 This Deep Purple Pirate Makeup

Even though you can get a ton of new makeup to create a cool pirate look, you really don’t have to – you can honestly just use what you have. Get out all your eyeshadow palettes and take a gander of those shades you never usand (IYKYK), and see what you can throw together. And I can’t stress it enough, you can get really good affordable eyeshadow at the drugstore.

Recreate it with: Sephora Collection Colorful Shadow & Liner in 15 Purple

27 This Luxe Pirate Idea

When going the ~ luxe ~ route in pirate makeup, gold is your best friend. I’m talking gold eyeshadow, gold highlighter, and if you have it, gold lipstick. And if you’re not 100 percent sure how and where to apply highlighter, don’t worry about letting it be a little messy. You basically want to make it look like you are the treasure in the chest.

Recreate it with: Makeup By Mario Soft Glow Highlighter

28 This Pirate Princess Look

For a more princess-y version, you’ll really want to play up the pretty makeup. And by that I mean a bold lip color, dramatic eyeshadow, and thick lashes. Add your pirate accessories (the doubloons and jewelry that you obviously have lying around) and you’ve got yourself a pirate princess.

Recreate it with: Stila Huge Extreme Lash Mascara

29 This Black Eyeliner Pirate Look

30 This Simple Pirate Makeup Idea

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io