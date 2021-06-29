30 Best Crochet Hairstyle Ideas to Try in 2021

@_samiraa__, @allthings_savvyInstagram

If you’re looking for an easy — and super versatile — addition to your styling lineup, it might be (past) time to try a crochet hairstyle. They’re one of the most popular protective styles for a good reason: Crochet hairstyles can be worn straight, curly, braided, or twisted, all without damaging your natural hair. And if you have a chill-AF approach to your hair routine, curly crochet hairstyles and braids are a pretty perfect way to achieve a stunning look with minimal fuss.

Not sure how it all works? First, your hair is braided into cornrows, but instead of sewing in your extensions, your braider uses a crochet needle to loop the unwefted hair into your braids. Genius, right? So if you’re down to give one a try, keep scrolling for 30 gorgeous crochet hairstyles for every length, color, and texture. And then be prepared to hit up your braider ASAP.

1 This Headband Crochet Hairstyle

If you’re on the hunt for a cute way to style your curly crochet hair, you can’t go wrong with this classic headband look. Just gently place your headband a few inches from your hairline and let your curls do all the talking.

2 These Crochet Passion Twists

Passion twists are an excellent option for your crochet hairstyle, as evidenced by this stunning look. You’ll want to go for wavy braiding hair (not too tight and not too loose) when recreating this style, but feel free to play around with length.

3 These Crochet Locs

Level up your crochet hairstyle and go for a bold hair color like these dark-magenta locs. PS, Don’t forget to spritz on a sheen spray through your scalp for extra moisture and shine.

4 This Ombré Crochet Hairstyle

Look closely, and you’ll notice the subtle ombré ends in this crochet hairstyle. The slight contrast between light- and dark-brown hair is always a winning style, but there’s nothing wrong with choosing your own color combo too.

5 This Crochet Hairstyle With Cuffs

After your braider finishes this cool crochet hairstyle, add a few cuffs throughout your updo. Remember: Just because your hair is in a protective style doesn’t mean you should dial back on your styling products, so keep your scalp hydrated with your favorite lightweight moisturizer.

6 This Crochet Updo

Perfect for those days when you want to get your crochet hairstyle off your neck, this updo is equal parts pretty and functional. Gather your locs at the top of your head and leave out a few face-framing pieces for good measure.

7 These Crochet Butterfly Braids

I mean, what’s not to love about these gorgeous crochet butterfly braids? Don’t forget to invest in a silk bonnet or a silk or satin pillowcase—It’ll help keep unwanted flyaways at bay and even extend the life of your style.

8 These Crochet Mermaid Twists

The coolest thing about these crochet mermaid twists is that they’re decked out with the prettiest color combyou. Like, don’t you just love those shades of green, yellow, and blue sprinkled throughout the look? This one’s a great option if / when you’re trying to get creative.

9 This Braidless Crochet Hairstyle

You don’t have to braid or cornrow your natural hair when trying a crochet hairstyle, btw. Follow this easy tutorial from YouTuber TheKeyIsMe for a quick install (seriously — you won’t believe how fast you’ll get through this one) that’s super lightweight and bouncy.

10 This Long, Curly Crochet Hairstyle

Crochet hairstyles are a great excuse to try a longer length. Longer hair = a bit more tension on your scalp though, so make sure you take the time to regularly massage on a hydrating oil to avoid irritation.



11 This Curly Crochet Hairstyle

Half-up styles are nonnegotiable for any crochet hairstyle, especially when they look this cute. A tighter curl pattern is the perfect way to create a more realistic-looking crochet hairstyle, so use a skinny curling iron to refresh any strands that loosen up over time.

12 This Double-Bun Crochet Hairstyle

Meet the prettiest addition to any curly crochet hairstyle: two mini knots on either side of your part. Finish off the look by laying your baby hairs with a non-crunchy edge control.

13 These Crochet Braids With Curly Ends

There’s just something so fun and summery about crochet braids with curly ends. This style looks especially cute with a blunt middle part, so make sure you have a rat-tail comb on hand to make it nice and precise.

14 This Boho Crochet Hairstyle

15 This Side-Parted Crochet Hairstyle

Not sure you want to wear a middle part? No prob, because crochet braids look just as great with a deep side part. Bonus points for recreating the soft curly ends in this look.

16 This Butt-Length Crochet Hairstyle

The beauty of a crochet install is that it’s typically pretty quick—Even when you’re working with a super-long length. This style is surprisingly lightweight too (though you’ll definitely want to keep up your regular scalp maintenance to avoid irritation, k?).

17 This Red Crochet Hairstyle

Sometimes all you need is a bright hair color to really make your crochet style stand out. This shade of firey red is an obvious choice (and it’s pretty genius for year-round looks, IMO).

18 This Short Curly Crochet Hairstyle

In the mood for something a bit more lowkey? This short crochet hairstyle is quick to install and easy to style. Just don’t forget to show your crochet hairstyle some love and spritz a lightweight leave-in conditioner onto your scalp and strands regularly.

19 This Long Crochet Hairstyle

If you want to give off Marley vibes without the longterm commitment of dreadlocks, opt for crochet faux locs instead. Pro tip: Prevent flyaways by misting your hair with a leave-in conditioner.

20 This Passion Twist Crochet Hairstyle

Passion twists are the new wave of curly crochet hairstyles (they’re kinda like the cooler, ~ artsier ~ version of their polished counterparts, like Senegalese twists). Use a hair tie without the metal to keep your ponytail in place without snagging your hair.

21 This Mid-Length Crochet Hairstyle

Short curly crochet hairstyles are suuuper pretty, and with the right professional cut, they can show off your killer face structure. Fluff up your face-framing curly crochet hairstyle with a wide-tooth comb.

22 This Jumbo Twist Crochet Hairstyle

Jumbo crochet hairstyles are always a cute-AF look. Add some sheen to your hair and keep your scalp hydrated with a fast-absorbing hair oil.

23 This Honey-Brown Crochet Hairstyle

Meet the dreamiest hair color for your crochet style: honey brown. This color looks great in any number of styles, but sprinkling a few adjustable gold-tone links throughout the look adds an unexpected (and stunning) accent detail.

24 This Extra-Long Curly Crochet Hairstyle

Look like you just stepped off the plane from the Caribbean with this waist-grazing curly crochet hairstyle. To keep your hair from looking flat, ask your hairstylist to cut a few layers for extra dimension.

25 This Crochet Side Ponytail

Enhance the curl pattern of your curly crochet hairstyle with a wave gel, which Eliminates frizz and locks your slicked-back style in place. For extra texture, use a wave brush to distribute the gel throughout your hair and to prevent any dreaded white flakes from showing up.

26 This Half-Up Curly Crochet Hairstyle

Bantu knots are always a win, but switch things up and wrap two buns at the front of your hair. Keep your edges in check and brush a non-flaky edge control along your hairline.

27 This Red Curly Crochet Hairstyle

Remember when Rihanna shocked us all and dyed her hair red back in 2010? Take a page from Bad Gal Riri’s beauty book and go for a less intimidating auburn curly crochet hairstyle instead.

28 This Side-Part Curly Crochet Hairstyle

Use a rat-tail comb to create a deep side part in your curly crochet hairstyle. For extra hold, rub a dab of edge control along your part and at your edges to keep your baby hairs in place.

29 This Braided Ponytail Crochet Hairstyle

Your Instagram selfie game will reach a new level after you recreate this gorgeous curly crochet hairstyle. The voluminous curly high ponytail and gold hair cuffs will stand out IRL too.

30 This Voluminous Curly Crochet Hairstyle

Score some major volume and go for a crochet hairstyle that’s similar to your hair’s natural curl pattern. The best part about this style? Your curls will look full and popping all day long.

Nicole Saunders Freelance Writer Nicole Saunders is a New York-based writer covering fashion, beauty, wellness, and entertainment.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io