At Genbeta we have almost made it a challenge to show that good free software is something that really abounds. If you have come here looking for an application (or many) that perhaps you did not know, it is likely that you will be happy.

And if not, then we remind you that this article is the fourth part of a series of compilations in which We have already recommended 60 other apps so good that it is hard to believe that they are 100% free.

7zip

The ultimate proof that no one needs to use WinRAR or WinZip on their Windows computer to unzip files. 7zip is in many ways better than those tools, it is free, it is open source, and it supports the majority of known compression formats.

AIMP

An old but good one, and also eternal. AIMP is a music player As or more appreciated by old-school folks like Winamp was his best moments. The difference is that AIMP is still in development, it has evolved to more but without losing its identity, minimalism, and of course, great sound quality when playing.

Any.do

Any.do is one of those applications that has gained more over time not for adding more and more functions, but for retaining most of its simplicity. Is a app to manage task lists, with reminders and multi-device synchronization. They have an app for everything you can think of, including the web, Windows, and macOS.

AVS Video Editor

You want a good, free video editor that also serves as alternative to old Windows Movie Maker not only because it does the same thing and looks like it, but because it offers a little more, because this is one of the best options.

Caption

Caption is an excellent tool for automatically find subtitles for all your videos, whether you use Windows, Mac and Linux. It is free and open source.

Clementine

Clementine was for a time one of my favorite music players to use on Linux (it also works on Windows and macOS), I met him looking for alternatives to Rhytmbox because that always seemed like a very weak option and kept coming by default in a thousand and one distros . Clementine has a very classic appearance, but it is not without modern features. Leaves you listen to your local audio files or connect with streaming services, or even with files that you store in the clouds of Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive and Box.

Discord

Discord hardly needs introduction for many, especially for those who are gamers. This application has become over time the replacement of the old chat rooms of the early Internet. In Discord anyone can create a channel with a group of friends or strangers and form a community. It is a free cross-platform app, with all the features of most modern chat apps, including group voice and video calls.

Freeoffice

I still remember the times when alternatives to Microsoft Office you could count them on the fingers of one hand and they were left over. There are tons of them today, and FreeOffice is just another one, one that pretty much mimics its classic look as well. It is free and you can use it on Windows, macOS and Linux.

GifCam

GifCam is one of my favorite tools. It is a small and simple app that serves to create animated GIFs recording the screen in Windows. You can choose exactly which section of the screen and you can even draw or add text later on the GIF, and it is very easy to use.

Google Keep

Google Keep is the simple one Google to-do list note app, It has advantages such as letting you add even voice memos, and everything is organized in a very visual way as if they were post-its. Like any other Google service, you can use it from any browser and synchronize with your mobile apps.

Kdenlive

Kdenlive is a free and open source video editor built on top of the KDE library infrastructure. It is a very complete and powerful tool for mounting and editing with support for most audio and video formats.

Lightworks

Lightworks is a professional video editor and advanced that offers a free version for Windows, Linux and macOS with all the tools of the paid version and whose only limitation is the video output formats.

Mailspring

Mailspring is a excellent desktop mail client which was born from the ashes of Nylas Mail and with one of the most beautiful and customizable interfaces in its category. It is an open source project with a free and premium version.

MiniTool Partition Wizard

At the time of having to edit partitions in Windows this is probably my favorite tool. The MiniTool program is extremely easy to use, efficient and offers all the basic functions that most users need.

Openoffice

For many years OpenOffice was basically the only free and free alternative to MS Office. Today it is one of many, but that is not why it has ceased to be a good free office suite available on Linux, Windows and macOS.

OpenShot

Other free video editor that is also open source and multiplatform. It is perfect for small projects of someone who needs something easy to use, quick to master and with all the basic features.

Plex

Plex is a great alternative as a multimedia center, just install the Plex Media Server and add our folders containing music, photos and video to be able to access them from any other device.

Rainway

Rainway is a platform that allows us play our PC games on any other device, be it another PC from the browser, an Android mobile or tablet, or an iPhone or iPad. The Rainway app serves as a link for your PC to be the server and you can stream video games without having to pay any type of subscription.

ShareX

ShareX is a simple free tool for Windows that serves to capture computer screen. It has endless options that make it a complete Swiss Army knife of productivity, with editing functions, generation of QR codes and the option to share files online.

Slack

Slack has quickly become a communication tool indispensable for many work teams in the world. It is ideal for organizing remote work creating a workspace with different channels and the possibility of integrating multiple third-party services.

Standard Notes

Standard Notes is a notes app minimalist, cross-platform and open source focused on privacy. It has versions for Windows, Linux, macOS and the web. It offers end-to-end encryption and a fairly comprehensive text editor.

Spike

Spike is a native email client for Windows, Mac, the web, and mobile platforms. It has a free version for individual users without limitations or ads, it lets you use multiple accounts and it has a quite different interface and focused on conversations.

Telegram

Telegram is perhaps the messaging app Favorite of all of us who write in Genbeta. It may not have as many users as WhatsApp, but it compensates with its enormous number of additional functions, which allow you to organize your conversations to the maximum, or use the app as more than just a communication tool.

Trello

Trello is one of the best productivity tools Available, with its column and card based interface you can organize almost anything you want. It is free, cross-platform and extremely easy to learn to use.

Visual Studio Code

The Microsoft code editor it is one of the most powerful and used, it is loaded with useful functions, it is highly extensible and customizable. It is free for Linux, Mac and of course, Windows.

waifu2x-Caffe

This great application is one of my favorites, with it you can double the size of almost any image without losing quality. It is available for Windows and uses neural networks to improve resolution without creating artifacts nor do they look pixelated.

Wundermail

Wundermail is a Gmail native email client designed especially for Windows 10It is almost that app that you wish Google would do, but will never do.

XnView

XnView is a image viewer for Windows, Linux and macOS, although the classic version only works on Windows. It is much more versatile as a viewer than the one usually provided by your default operating system, it also has editing options, supports many more formats, and allows you to rename and resize files in batch, convert, and compare images.

YUMI

YUMI is a fabulous tool that is used to create a bootable USB either to install Windows, or various operating systems. YUMI directly offers you options to download multiple distros, format the disks, and add more systems to the same flash drive.

Zenkit To Do

Zenkit To Do is perhaps the best alternative to the late Wunderlist for manage your to-do lists in a simple way. It is from the same people of the Zenkit application that is much more complex, but also fully integrates with it.

Cover photo | Sereja Ris on Unsplash