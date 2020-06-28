Sunday June 28, 2020

After goalless equality in the 120 minutes, the ‘Red’ left the Portuguese on the road in the semifinal of the Confederations Cup Russia 2017, where the goalkeeper and captain at the time was the exclusive figure of the match after stopping the three penalties launched by the European team.

On June 28, 2017, Chile made history again. For the semifinals of the Confederations Cup played against Portugal, the national team agreed to their third consecutive final (Copa América 2015 and 2016) after winning by penalties to the Portuguese team led by Cristiano Ronaldo.

That batch featured an exclusive figure: Claudio Bravo. The Manchester City goalkeeper saved the shots of Joao Moutinho, Ricardo Quaresma and Nani and classified the ‘Red’ as the highest instance of the competition.

