José García, a 3-year-old boy with Down syndrome, fell five floors from his apartment in The Bronx (NYC) and miraculously survived, breaking a femur, according to police sources.

The mother told investigators that the youngest he fell out the window because he had pushed a piece of cardboard next to the air conditioner in an apartment at 2576 East Tremont Avenue, off Benson Street in Westchester Square, around 1 p.m. Monday.

The younger he cushioned his fall by hitting a tent awning before landing on the ground, police sources said. Officers found him on the ground, bleeding from his injured leg.

He was taken to Jacobi Hospital with a broken femur. The Administration for Children’s Services (ACS) from the city, but no crime is suspected, the New York Post noted.

In a similar case, last week an 8-year-old girl jumped from a 6th floor balcony to save her life from a fire in the Bronx and she succeeded, but was hospitalized in serious condition, after breaking both legs.

In 2019, four children died in NYC after falling from windows that did not have guards installed properly. In order to prevent accidents, the authorities remind adults:

-Check window protectors carefully periodically. Caps or screens are not safe substitutes.

-Never place a bed, chair or other object in front of a window that children can climb on.

-Keep minors away from balconies and terraces if they are not being closely supervised by an adult by closing the doors to those areas.

-Never allow children to play near elevator shafts or on fire escapes, balconies, decks, or rooftops. Nor that they are unsupervised in hallways of buildings that have unsupervised windows.

-Call 311 to report unguarded hallway windows, Pix11 summed up.

