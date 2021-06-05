3-year-old girl suffocated in a car in California after her mother locked her up to tend her marijuana plants

A Hispanic mother was charged in California with involuntary manslaughter after her 3-year-old daughter died inside a car from high temperatures while she was growing marijuana plants.

Eustajia Mojica Domínguez, 28, was tending a marijuana crop after leaving the minor, identified as Jessica Campos, inside the vehicle for more than three hours, according to a press release from the Visalia Police Department.

This week, parts of California reported temperatures above 100 ° F as a result of a heat wave.

Authorities came to the girl’s rescue on Thursday after receiving a report that the victim was not breathing. An agent from the aforementioned department who was nearby arrived on the scene and tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate the minor with CPR.

According to local media reports, First aid personnel and even firefighters collaborated in the efforts to save the minor and they transferred her to a hospital. There she was pronounced dead.

Another four minors, two of 9 months each, one of 15 and another of 11, were in the residence. These were handed over to the state’s child protection services.

Apart from Mojica Domínguez, four other adults were arrested at the residence.

These were identified as: Araceli Mojica, 33; Emmanuel Ortiz-Aguilar, 34; Valentín Aguilar Ortiz, 27; and Víctor Flores Corona, 41. The four are detained at the Tulare County Pretrial Facility on charges of endangering a child.

Booking photo for Eustajia Dominguez Mojica. @ ABC30 pic.twitter.com/DJPtoof9QW – Brian Johnson (@ BrianABC30) June 4, 2021

In the case of Mojica Domínguez, the woman faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and endangering a child.

Authorities also plan to file drug charges against the five adults.