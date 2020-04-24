In Oaxaca there have been nine deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, with the Central Valleys, Mixteca and Costa being the regions with the highest number of deaths.

Diana Manzo

Juchitán, Oax.- One three-year-old girl died this Thursday from Covid-19. This is the ninth victim of this pandemic in Oaxaca, health authorities reported.

The minor had a weakened immune system (immunocompromised) due to a condition that led to a series of medical treatments.

The Secretary of Health, Donato Casas Escamilla, stated that the patient was originally from the Costa region and was treated by the medical team of the Oaxacan Children’s Hospital “Doctor Guillermo Zárate Mijangos”, where she was admitted on April 20 and took the sample on the 21st of this month.

He added that yesterday the confirmation of the Covid-19 test was obtained, and given the affectation it presented, it was worsened his state of health due to the course of respiratory disease, which caused him unfortunately to lose his life.

The health official specified that in Oaxaca there have been nine deaths associated with this new coronavirus, the Central Valleys, Mixteca and Costa, the regions with the highest number of deaths.

He stressed that it is important to take extreme measures of Sana Distancia and decrease social proximity, mainly to patients with underlying diseases such as: high blood pressure, diabetes mellitus, obesity, heart disease, HIV / AIDS and any type of cancer, as well as those who recently had surgery, older adults, pregnant women, lactating women and minors.

Yesterday Wednesday, the governor of Oaxaca, Alejandro Murat Hinojosa, approved a third decree so far this forty, in which he pointed out that Starting this Thursday, the use of face masks in public spaces is mandatory and in case of not complying with recommendations, sanctions could be given up to 36 hours in prison.