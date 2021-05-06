3-year-old boy dies in shooting during birthday party in Miami, Florida – Telemundo Miami (51)

MIAMI, Florida – The Miami-Dade Police Department Homicide Unit is offering a $ 15,000 reward to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of the gunman who killed a 3-year-old boy and injured a woman following a shooting in Golden Glades.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were attending the birthday party of the boy himself, whose name is Elijah LeFrance, at a residence that had been rented for the occasion by Airbnb.

In videos recorded during the party, moments of joy captured in the swimming pool of the house that was rented to celebrate the child’s birthday are reflected, without thinking that minutes later, the short life that he was celebrating, would be taken away from him.

“I want to tell the community to the parents of these children that we are not going to stop until we find the subject of this crime (…) We are going to use all the resources of the department, we cannot tolerate this type of violence, we have to work together for this violence, we now have a three-year-old boy dead, ”said Freddy Ramirez, director of the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Investigators reported that on Saturday after 8:00 pm, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at 26 Northeast Miami on 158th Street and discovered that a young child suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

The agents quickly placed the boy in a police vehicle and took him to the hospital, where he succumbed to his serious injuries, but according to the family, everything would have happened at the party to celebrate the boy who was turning 3 years old.

When other officers arrived, they discovered a second 21-year-old victim who had also been shot. The Miami-Dade Fire Department transported the woman to Aventura Hospital in stable condition.

Kevin Golden, who lives next to the scene of the tragedy, claims to have seen a subject aboard a white SUV, about 6 feet tall and with pigtails firing an assault rifle at the property. “I heard at least 40 or 50 shots,” he says, still alarmed, “the shooting took place when the party had finished and everyone was starting to leave.”

They offer a reward of $ 5,000 or more to anyone who provides information that leads to the capture of the suspect

Off camera witnesses affirm that said discussion took place at approximately 5 in the afternoon, and around 8 in the night the shooting against the house began.

“About 3 cars arrived so I don’t know if there were four or three people who were shooting at the same time,” reveals Lindsey Hibbert, another witness to the events, who suffered damage to her car. “They shot my car because I have a bullet hole in my car as well.”

The subject who would have shot fled in an unknown direction and remains at large, while the investigation continues. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Stop Crime line at (305) 471-8477.