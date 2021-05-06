3-year-old boy dies in shooting during birthday party in Miami, Florida – Telemundo Miami (51)

MIAMI, Florida – The Miami-Dade Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting in Golden Glades that left a 3-year-old boy dead and a woman injured, according to the police report.

Investigators reported that this Saturday after 8:00 pm, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at 26 Northeast Miami on 158th Street and discovered that a small child suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

The agents quickly placed the boy in a police vehicle and took him to the hospital, where he succumbed to his serious injuries, the police reported and according to the relatives, everything would have happened at the party to celebrate the boy who was turning 3 years old.

When other officers arrived, they discovered a second 21-year-old victim who had also been shot. The Miami-Dade Fire Department transported the woman to Aventura Hospital in stable condition.

“I want to tell the community to the parents of these children that we are not going to stop until we find the subject of this crime … We are going to use all the resources of the department, we cannot tolerate this type of violence, we have to work together to this violence, now we have a deceased three-year-old boy, ”Freddy Ramirez, director of the Miami-Dade Police Department.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were attending the child’s own birthday party at a residence that had been rented from an Airbnb.

The subject who would have shot fled in an unknown direction and remains at large, while the investigation continues. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Stop Crime line at (305) 471-8477.