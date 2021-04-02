3 WhatsApp tricks that will change your life

WhatsApp tricks that they will change our lives? Sounds exaggerated? Not really. Considering that it is one of the apps we use the most on a daily basis, and that for many it is the only app they use on their phones, it can definitely make a big difference in their day to day.

WhatsApp It is, after all, the world’s most popular instant messaging app, with 2 billion monthly active users, according to data released in February 2021.

That is why learning tricks to use better WhatsApp It is interesting and very useful for those who live within the app, and these are, for us, the three most useful and interesting.

Use WhatsApp as your notepad

Yes, it is an instant messaging app to chat with other people, but this WhatsApp trick will help you turn it into your own notepad.

To achieve this, it can be done in two ways. The first is by writing in the chat of a person who has blocked you. But better than that is writing to yourself.

Just remember to add your own phone among your contacts and create a new chat looking for your name. As long as you don’t delete the chat, you can save all the notes and sorted by date.

You can format your text with bold and italics

Other whatsapp trick Little known is the power to format the texts you publish by applying bold, italics, strikethrough and mono spacing. To achieve this, you must do it in the following ways:

To write in bold, you must enclose the words between asterisks, * for example like this *To write in italics, you simply enclose the words in underscores, _you can do it, for example, like this_Crossed out texts you must enclose them between virgulilla, ~ this way ~Finally, monospaced texts, you must place three inverted quotes before and after the text, «` In this way «`.

That way, long texts that you write on WhatsApp will be correctly formatted and the people who receive it will thank you forever. There is nothing better than sending and receiving well-written and easy-to-read texts.

Hide your profile picture from people you don’t know with this WhatsApp trick

WhatsApp privacy section

Anyone who has your phone number can add you to their contacts, open the app and verify that it is you. It is both a security and privacy problem that can be solved in a simple way.

East whatsapp trick It requires modifying the privacy options, but it is quite simple. You can configure that your profile photo can only be seen by people who you you have in Contacts.

To achieve this, you must access the app, Settings menu → Account → Privacy. There, in the option of profile picture, choose that only your contacts can see it.

That way, anyone who has your phone, but not you, will not be able to see your profile picture and thus you increase your privacy. But above all, your safety.

They are not the only WhatsApp tricks out there. We also recommend a very effective way to hide the legend of “is typing” and a step-by-step guide to know if you have been blocked in the app.

